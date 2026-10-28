Green light for demolition of iconic Shire Hall

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

The demolition of Flintshire’s iconic Shire Hall building and the neighbouring former central library building has been approved.

Since Shire Hall – the headquarters of Flintshire County Council since 1967 – was vacated in February 2025 the authority has been working on plans to knock down the divisive building – and the old library building – to clear the site for a potential new development.

The project – which will take place early next year – is expected to cost around £4.9 million and the council hopes the work will encourage developers to consider fresh plans for the site in Mold.

Recently the campus surrounding the buildings has received significant investment with the construction of the new Theatr Clwyd and there are plans to build a £13 million joint archive for Flintshire and Denbighshire.

According to the planning appraisal document: “although there is currently no proposed development to redevelop the site, the removal of the redundant parts of the building and clearance of this part of the site is considered to be beneficial to both the continued use of the occupied part of the site

as well as to the general amenity of the area.

“Development on the wider Civic Centre site will benefit from the demolition of this unused building.”

A small number of unprotected trees in the inner courtyard of the Shire Hall will be removed as part of the proposals and HENEB – the Welsh Archaeological Trust – will require a photographic record to be taken of the interior and exterior of both buildings to preserve them for the record prior to destruction.

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