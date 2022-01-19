Green light for major resort development in the Afan Valley

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Neath Port Talbot Council has confirmed that conditional planning permission for the Afan Valley adventure resort project to go ahead has been granted after the signing of a legal agreement.

Conditional approval for the Salamanca Group to progress the project to its next stages was granted by members of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Planning Committee on October 12 last year.

This was subject to the signing of legally binding agreements – to provide a solar farm, mitigate ecological impacts and contribute £180,000 towards the nearby national cycle network route – which has now been done.

It is believed that the project – the first of a planned series of UK leisure developments under the Wildfox Resorts brand – could create hundreds of jobs.

Neath Port Talbot Council chief executive, Karen Jones, said: “The members of the team behind the Wildfox Resort have firmly demonstrated to me their passion and commitment, not only to delivering a scheme which has the potential to drive economic recovery and invest in the landscape but also to creating a new generation of training and job opportunities to inspire our community and local businesses.”

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Councillor Ted Latham said he was “delighted” that planning permission had been granted.

He said: “Neath Port Talbot Council is committed to the regeneration and transformation of the Afan Valley and we are excited about the potential of the Wildfox Resort to help achieve this.”

Martin Bellamy, chairman and CEO of the Salamanca Group said: “I am delighted to have received a positive decision from Neath Port Talbot Council.

“This is an important milestone and I look forward to working with the council and local stakeholders to progress the project this year.

“We will want to work at pace to turn our vision into reality and create a new asset for tourism in Wales.”