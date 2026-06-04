Green light for new Cardiff swimming school

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

A new swimming school has been given the go-head by council planners to come to an industrial estate outside of Cardiff.

Dolphin Swimming Academy has been given permission by Cardiff Council to convert two “connected existing light industrial units” at Fairfield Industrial Estate in Taff’s Well into a swimming lesson facility.

An above ground swimming pool for private lessons will be included in the design as well as changing and administration rooms.

In planning documents, the company describes itself as “a family run swim school that provides swimming lessons to children of all ages and abilities”.

There are no plans to make any external changes to the unit.

Planning documents indicate there will be 24 parking spaces available at the facility, including two accessible spaces, and a further 25 overflow spaces located just off the site.

According to the applicant, there “would not be any impact on nearby public areas”.

The planning report reads: “It is considered that the use would not result in any additional loss of amenity to adjacent business occupiers to that experienced by the existing uses in terms of noise or smell and hours of operation, having regard to the nature of the proposed use.

“The site is located within a commercial area that accommodates a range of business uses.”

Planning documents read: “The existing external material palette on site includes grey metal cladding, red brick plinths, grey roller shutters and grey framed doors/windows & rainwater goods with areas of signage.”

Elsewhere the report continues: “It is considered that the proposal would not have any adverse impact upon vehicular or pedestrian safety.”

Dolphin Swimming Academy also operates pools in Radyr and Pontypridd.

According to its website, it is a “recognised Swim Star Swim School”, which means it has been recognised by the Swimming Teachers Association for “maintaining the highest standards of health and safety, business procedures, teaching and customer service.”