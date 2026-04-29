Green light for next phase of major tidal energy scheme off Welsh coast

A key regulatory approval has been granted for one of Wales’ largest tidal energy projects, paving the way for the next stage of development.

Natural Resources Wales has approved an application to vary the marine licence for the Morlais tidal energy scheme off Ynys Môn.

The decision allows a wider range of tidal energy technologies to be deployed within the site, supporting its development as a shared zone for multiple developers operating under a single licence.

The Morlais project, managed by Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, is one of the largest consented tidal stream energy schemes in the world, with a potential generating capacity of 240 megawatts.

Chief executive Andy Billcliff said the approval marked another step forward for the project.

He said: “This is a positive decision for us and allows the Morlais scheme to continue moving forward, and to get tidal energy devices in the sea.

“It reflects the steady progress we are making at the site and supports the wider development of the tidal stream energy sector here in Wales.”

The licence variation specifically enables the deployment of devices developed by Tidal Technologies Ltd, one of several companies involved in the scheme.

Tidal Technologies recently secured 3MW of capacity through the UK Government’s Contracts for Difference scheme, which provides long-term financial support for low-carbon electricity generation.

Founder director Jim Conybeare-Cross said: “The marine licence variation is an exciting and significant step forward for our plans at Morlais.

“It enables the next phase of work to move ahead, opening the door to further innovation and bringing us closer to generating clean electricity off the coast of Ynys Môn.”

Key role

The Morlais scheme is expected to play a key role in Wales’ renewable energy ambitions, using tidal currents to generate low-carbon electricity while supporting local economic growth.

The first turbines are due to be deployed in 2027, with the project being developed in phases to minimise environmental impact.

Once fully operational, Morlais could generate enough electricity to power thousands of homes, contributing to efforts to tackle climate change and strengthen Wales’ green energy sector.