Green light for valleys community rail partnership

A new community rail partnership has been launched in south-east Wales to connect communities and promote sustainable travel.

Funded through Transport for Wales, the ‘Three Valleys Community Rail Partnership’ is hosted by Voluntary Action Merthyr Tydfil (VAMT) and includes representatives from the voluntary and tourism sectors, healthcare providers, community partners and rail industry.

The partnership will cover 35 South Wales Metro stations between Treherbert, Merthyr, Aberdare and Cardiff.

Its objective will be to promote sustainable travel, health and wellbeing, tourism and economic development along the railway lines.

Voice

By focussing on local projects, the partnership hopes to make a difference to the people and communities it serves.

Melanie Lawton, Strategic Lead for Community Rail at Transport for Wales, said: “We’re delighted to launch the partnership and welcome everyone associated with the Three Valleys to the Community Rail family.

“The railway is an important part of the Valleys heritage. By providing a voice for the community, the partnership can help people take full advantage of the enhancements being delivered by the South Wales Metro.”

Partnership

Verity Lewis, Community Rail Officer for the partnership said: “Over the past year we have valued the opportunity to engage with our local communities to create the partnership.

“As we continue the journey forward, we are committed to working closely with partners, organisations and the community, guided by the four pillars of Community Rail – while celebrating the spirit and heritage of the Valleys.”

Sharon Richards, Chief Officer for Voluntary Action Merthyr Tydfil said: “As host organisation, VAMT is extremely proud of our officer’s role in shaping this partnership, and we look forward to the possibilities it opens up for innovation, growth, and long-term value across our communities”.

Three Valleys becomes the sixth community rail partnership on the Transport for Wales network; the others being South West Wales Connected, the Heart of Wales Line, Cambrian Rail Partnership, Conwy Valley and North West Wales Community Rail Partnership and the 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership.