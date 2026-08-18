Green Man offers festival passes to firefighters following demanding summer of wildfires

Amelia Jones

Green Man Festival has donated 80 festival passes to members of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service as a gesture of thanks for their work responding to significant incidents across the region.

Firefighters have been working tirelessly in challenging conditions, with crews going above and beyond to support communities during a number of major incidents.

As a thank-you for their efforts, Green Man has offered 80 passes to firefighters, giving members of the team the opportunity to attend the festival and enjoy some well-deserved time off.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has faced a particularly demanding period as Wales experienced hot and dry conditions that increased the risk of grassland and countryside fires.

The service covers nearly two-thirds of Wales and employs 1350 members of staff.

The wildfire situation became particularly significant last month, when emergency services across Wales responded to major fires including incidents in the Rhinogydd near Harlech and Blaenavon.

Yesterday, they announced that a fire in Rhandirmwyn, near Llandovery was successfully under control.

They said: “Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and partner agencies would like to place on record their sincere thanks to the local community for the exceptional support shown throughout this incident.

“We are especially grateful to local residents, businesses, landowners and members of the farming community, whose cooperation, patience and practical assistance have been invaluable.

“Their local knowledge, willingness to help and ongoing support have made a significant contribution to the emergency response and have greatly assisted crews operating in challenging conditions over recent days.

“We would also like to thank our partner agencies for their continued support throughout the incident, as well as colleagues from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance under mutual aid arrangements.

“Finally, we extend our gratitude to all Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service personnel who continue to demonstrate professionalism, dedication and resilience while working to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

A spokesperson for Green Man said the festival was “tremendously grateful” to the firefighters for their work.

They added: “As a small gesture of appreciation, Green Man has donated 80 festival passes for firefighters to join us at Green Man and take a well-deserved break.”

The gesture will give firefighters and their colleagues the chance to enjoy the festival after the demanding work carried out by crews across Mid and West Wales.

Green Man Festival will commence on 20 August 2026.

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