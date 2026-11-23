Nation.Cymru staff

Wales’ biggest music, science and culture festival rounds out 2026 with the news of three highly-acclaimed national awards hailing its inclusivity, accessibility and curational excellence; asserting its status as one of the world’s most highly regarded festivals.

Rounding off a stellar year, the fiercely independent Green Man took home the prize of “The Festival Award” at last night’s Rolling Stone UK Awards, one of the most iconic publications in the world. Hosted by Danny Dyer at the renowned Roundhouse, the “The Festival Award” saw off competition from the likes of huge corporate festivals such as All Points East and Reading & Leeds.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, First Minister of Wales said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Green Man for winning these well-deserved awards

“Green Man has grown into one of the world’s most respected festivals, showcasing Wales to visitors from across the UK and beyond.

“The festival demonstrates why Wales is such a fantastic place to visit, offering world-class cultural experiences alongside some of the most spectacular landscapes anywhere in the world. It is particularly encouraging to see Green Man recognised for its sustainability, which shows how culture can support local communities while protecting the local environment.

“These awards are a tribute to the Green Man team, volunteers, artists and the local communities. Llongyfarchiadau and best wishes for an unforgettable 25th anniversary year in 2027.”

Nominated for a third time, the Rolling Stone award follows three consecutive years of five star reviews from the iconic magazine, with its 2026 coverage of Green Man describing the festival as: “A beacon of hope in the UK’s musical calendar…a sponsorship-free, socially conscious utopia for the music scene”.

The win was a landmark moment for the independent festivals; as Stewartsaid: “Just like Wales itself, Green Man proves that small can be mighty.

“We’re completely independent, refuse sponsorship, remain fiercely free, and are proudly created around a kitchen table rather than a boardroom, powered by an extraordinary team of family and friends and a healthy dose of Welsh magic.

“This award belongs to our team, the artists, the local communities who welcome us each year, the audience who bring that valley to life every August, and to Cymru. Iechyd da, diolch yn fawr!”

Green Man has also become the first camping festival in the UK to receive the Platinum Charter from Attitude is Everything; the highest level of recognition available for live event organisations who are ambitious and innovative within their access initiatives for diverse disabled people across all areas of their business.

Festival listens and learns

Commenting on Green Man’s accessibility, a spokesperson for Attitude is Everything said: “Accessibility has genuinely become part of Green Man’s culture. It’s part of how the festival thinks and operates, rather than something it simply provides. Green Man aren’t standing still — they continue to listen, learn and find practical ways forward.”

The Platinum Charter is one of three major recognitions Green Man and Fiona Stewart have achieved in 2026; with Stewart also named as one of the Pollstar 2026 Impact International list UK/EU honorees, alongside others including UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and representatives from the UK’s largest venues such as London’s The O2 and Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

The list recognises the most impactful, trailblazing live initiatives and success stories who are actively setting the bar for the live industry internationally. Pollstar is the US-based, leading music trade publication servicing the global music and concert industry.

In an interview with Stewart, Pollstar credited Green Man for its ethical business and international impact, stating that the festival “excels by any standard.”

Most sustainable event

Commenting further on Fiona’s place upon the 2026 list, Pollstar’s UK & European editor, Gideon Gottfried said:“Choosing Fiona for the list this year was easy – because we had already been trying to nominate her for a few years prior.

“The reasons haven’t changed. She’s always been ahead of the time; had turned Green Man into the UK’s most sustainable event when others just began realizing what a buzzword sustainable had become.

“She always understood that the term includes taking care of your people as well – staff, artists, audience alike. And, as much as we hate using more buzzwords that are being thrown around excessively these days, “trailblazer” and “pioneer” are simply accurate descriptions of Fiona.

“A philosopher once said that “care” was the fundamental principle lacking in today’s society leading to virtually every negative development we’re witnessing right now.

“And if I had to break down the reason for her nomination in one word it is that: care. She deeply cares about what she does and who she does it with.”

Grateful to team

Responding to the new accolades for Green Man, Fiona Stewart, Owner and Managing Director said: “I’m so grateful to our team of family and friends for their expertise and passion that made this happen.

“Being named Best Festival by Rolling Stone, receiving the Platinum Charter for accessibility from Attitude is Everything, and making Pollstar’s 2026 Impact International UK/Euro list is huge for us.

“Heading into our 25th anniversary, it shows that a Powys SME can take on global corporations and win. This is for our team, the artists who grace our stages, our brilliant audience, the local community of Powys and Monmouthshire who welcome us each year, and for Wales. Diolch o galon.”

As the year draws to a close, Green Man looks ahead to 2027’s 25th Anniversary festival, promising surprise appearances, stellar programming and long lasting memories for those lucky enough to have secured a ticket. All 25,000 tickets were immediately sold out upon release back in September; but for those who missed out, official resale tickets will be available exclusively via Tixel.

In the meantime, the Green Man Trust’s charity and community work remains active, providing vital support, funding and training initiatives for Welsh communities.

Information on applications for its 2027 community grants will be revealed in the new year, and donations remain open. Find more information here.