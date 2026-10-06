Green Party anti-Zionist motion was ‘ill-judged’, says First Minister

The First Minister has described the Green Party’s controversial adoption of a policy branding Zionism as racism as “ill-judged”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, told the Senedd on Tuesday that he did “not agree” with the motion, which was backed by Green conference-goers on Sunday, adding that he believed in a two-state solution.

The motion declared the Greens to be an “anti-Zionist party” and set into its policy that Zionism, the movement to develop and protect a Jewish state in Israel, will be “treated as any other form of racism”.

The Greens have two members of the Senedd, both of whom voted for Mr ap Iorwerth to become First Minister after an election in May.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Helen Jenner, leader of Reform in Wales, said: “Just last weekend, the Green Party of England and Wales formally adopted a policy saying Zionism is racism.

“The Greens officially do not want the state of Israel to exist, and Plaid Cymru has shamefully stood shoulder to shoulder with the Greens and their anti-Israel rhetoric.

“First Minister, during the election campaign, you claimed you had the most in common with the Greens.

“But in light of them formally adopting this divisive direction, I would ask: Do you believe that supporting the existence of a Jewish state is in itself racist, yes or no?”

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “I have always advocated the two-state solution, and I think the decision taken at the Greens conference was ill-judged.

“I do not agree with that motion.”

“I stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish communities in Wales and make a stand against antisemitism, as I do Islamophobia,” he added.