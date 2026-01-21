Green Party is ‘high on drugs, soft on Putin’, Prime Minister says
The Prime Minister has accused the Green Party of being “high on drugs, soft on Putin”.
Sir Keir Starmer launched an attack on the party’s leader, Zack Polanski, during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, accusing him of wanting to negotiate with Vladimir Putin to give up nuclear weapons.
Sir Keir had been responding to Green MP Ellie Chowns, who raised a question about agricultural pollution getting “one single page” in the water white paper.
The Prime Minister initially addressed the question, saying his Government had “inherited a real mess on water” and was taking steps to deal with it.
He added: “I have to say, as someone who stood to lead her party, I wonder what she makes of how her leader is responding to this global uncertainty.
“Because what he’s saying is: this is the time, this is the moment to withdraw from Nato.
“This is the time to kick the US out of our military bases, this is the time to negotiate with Putin to give up our nuclear deterrent. I’m sure Putin (will) be very quick on the line for that one.
“It’s as reckless and irresponsible as their plan to legalise heroin and crack cocaine. That’s the Green Party now: high on drugs, soft on Putin.”
In a post on social media, Mr Polanski responded to the Prime Minister’s attack, saying: “Labour are low in the polls and hard on the country.
“Fair play to whichever special advisor has written Keir a bit of a snarky line.
“Maybe Keir could take that energy to Trump on the warpath or the billionaire bosses ruining this country?”
In October last year, Mr Polanski told the BBC he wants to legalise all drugs, calling for an approach “led by public health experts” rather than politicians, and in an interview with the Guardian earlier this week advocated leaving Nato.
He told the latter: “Donald Trump has so much domination within Nato that I don’t believe it’s possible to reform Nato from within.”
Mr Polanski added: “We should be reviewing US bases on UK soil, and actually looking at a genuine strategic defence review.”
The Green leader also said the Government should be trying to persuade other nuclear-armed countries to disarm, saying: “If we’re not willing to have conversations about peace and diplomacy – that part of those conversations look at everyone denuclearising – then what are we doing here?”
The Green Party has been contacted for comment.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
They have more principles than Starmer the appeaser
He’s not wrong, they want to print money, abolish private landlords (which either means school/university leavers buying a home or the local council assigning them a magic house) and leave NATO when Europe is being physically attacked from the east by Russia and the USA are talking up attacking Greenland from the West.
Lets not pretend the Greens are all about recycling and cycling.
That is Fat Shanks’ No 10 you are talking about you numb skull, when you were in opposition doing nothing to help the UK public you would rather more harm came to them to make your feeble entry into government even easier…
Clark of the Cinque Ports you are a disgrace for not recusing yourself Re. Gaza and you may be a war and political criminal, according to our eyes and ears and Ms Winter…
Who has more control over our lives; the greens, the blue shade of red, Farage’s Shades of Hell or the lasting effects of booze bloated Fat Shanks…
Probably shouldn’t mention drugs:
https://www.thenational.scot/news/19763599.cocaine-use-westminster-raised-met-police-lindsay-hoyle-says/
“An investigation by the [Sunday Times] tested 12 men’s, women’s, mixed, and disabled toilets across the Parliamentary estate for traces of cocaine on a single day. All but one returned a positive test. All 12 of the toilets in question were available only to people with a parliamentary pass.”