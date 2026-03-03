Green Party leaflets criticised for not promoting localism
Amelia Jones
A Green Party leaflet distributed in a Welsh city has prompted questions after its imprint indicated it was printed in England, despite the party’s emphasis on localism.
A Cardiff resident raised concerns about the leaflets circulated in the local area, noting the imprint shows they were printed in Basildon, Essex.
UK electoral law requires campaign materials to carry such an imprint, detailing who has produced and promoted them, but there is no legal requirement for materials to be printed locally.
However, the use of a printer outside Wales has prompted discussion about whether these campaign materials reflect the party’s broader principles.
The Welsh Greens’ policies emphasise devolved decision making, support for local economies, and community empowerment, highlighting the party’s commitment to Welsh self-reliance and local governance.
Some residents have questioned whether producing campaign literature outside of Wales is consistent with these principles, particularly the party’s emphasis on the importance of supporting local businesses.
A Nation.Cymru reader said: “It’s disappointing to see these [leaflets] printed so far away.
“I’d like to think local suppliers are being given priority, especially when localism is part of your platform.”
When asked for comment, a Green Party Wales spokesperson said: “Other parties are feeling threatened by the growing chance of significant Green Party success at the Senedd elections.
“Every Green elected is one less seat available for Reform UK. We source cost-effective printing and prioritise local suppliers as far as possible in our operations.”
Please make much more effort in keeping it local and specific to our Wales and communities, it,s all about trust.
For balance, Reform leaflets also promoted a ‘buy Welsh’ message during the Caerphilly by-election. These were printed in England.
I assume there are printers in Wales somewhere.
I know it is the ‘England & Wales’ Green party (so the same constitutional position as the Labour party) but surely it is not beyond them to use a Welsh printer?