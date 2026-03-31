Green Party ready to be ‘kingmakers’ in Senedd elections

The Wales Green Party has said it is ready to act as “kingmakers” after the Senedd election, as recent polling suggests the party could play a decisive role in forming the next Welsh Government.

Launching its campaign in Cardiff today (31 March) party leader Anthony Slaughter said a strong Green performance on May 7 could limit Reform UK’s influence while shaping the direction of the next administration.

“The polls are saying that we will hold the balance of power in the Senedd after the election,” he said.

“A strong Green vote will help both keep Reform’s presence in government to a minimum, and make sure the next Welsh government is focused on cutting living costs, fixing the housing crisis, and repairing our NHS.”

The launch was also attended by party leader Zack Polanski, who pointed to recent gains for the Greens across the UK as evidence of growing support.

“Wales Greens look set to achieve incredible things in this election,” he said, adding that the party’s recent by-election success in England showed it could “win anywhere”.

The party is fielding a full slate of candidates across Wales, with internal analysis suggesting it is a key challenger to Reform in several marginal seats.

An ITV Cymru Wales/YouGov poll published last week suggests Plaid Cymru is on course to emerge as the largest party with around 33% of the vote and 43 seats — short of a majority.

Reform UK is projected to finish second on 27%, with Welsh Labour falling to third on 13% in a significant shift in Welsh politics.

The Greens, polling at around 12%, could secure up to 10 seats — potentially placing them in a pivotal position when it comes to forming a government.

Dr Jac Larner, of Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, said the contest for power was increasingly a “two-horse race” between Plaid Cymru and Reform, but noted Plaid had more potential coalition options.

The Green Party’s platform includes pledges to freeze rents, replace council tax, lower bus fares and bring water services back under public control.

Tessa Marshall, the party’s candidate for Cardiff and Penarth, said the election would be “crucial” for the country’s future.

“From bringing costs down, saving our rivers and natural world, to delivering a new future for Wales, Greens know we need to deliver,” she said.