Green party sets out terms to support Plaid Cymru government

Nation.Cymru staff

The Wales Green Party has said its support for any new Welsh Government will depend on securing key policy commitments, as it confirmed it is open to talks following the Senedd election.

Leader Anthony Slaughter said the party would seek to deliver on its “Green objectives” in any discussions with Plaid Cymru, which emerged as the largest party but fell short of a majority.

He also hailed the defeat of Reform UK.

Mr Slaughter said: “We welcome the defeat of Reform and congratulate Plaid Cymru on their result – this is a victory for everyone who wanted to keep Reform’s divisive, Trumpian politics out of Wales. We are a welcoming nation – and Wales needs to stay a place where everyone is treated with respect and dignity and can thrive.

“When it comes to the next government of Wales, we are open to having conversations, but no decisions have been made at this point. In any negotiations we will be looking to deliver on the Green objectives that people voted on in this election – including action to address the cost-of-living crisis, protecting our NHS, fixing the renting crisis, and restoring our natural environment.”

The Greens made a historic breakthrough in the election, winning two seats in the Senedd for the first time. Slaughter was elected in Cardiff and Penarth, while environmental campaigner Paul Rock was elected in Cardiff Ffynnon Taf.

The party’s manifesto includes proposals to replace council tax with a land value tax paid by landlords, freeze rents, build 60,000 social homes and end no-fault evictions.

Other pledges include ending corridor care in the NHS, introducing cheaper bus fares, extending free childcare, and bringing water services under greater public control, alongside a commitment to climate and nature recovery.

The result leaves Plaid Cymru on 43 seats in the 96-member Senedd, meaning it must secure support from other parties or form a coalition to govern.

Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said he will “reach out” to other parties with urgency and intends to put himself forward as First Minister.

With Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens all ruling out cooperation with Reform UK, which finished second with 34 seats, attention is likely to focus on whether Plaid can reach an agreement with smaller parties.

Representation

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, said the party had prioritised gaining representation in the Senedd.

“When myself and my deputies Rachel Milward and Mothin Ali were elected a year ago we were very clear that breaking through and gaining representation in the Senedd was our number one priority. If you asked us six months ago no one expected us to get more than one seat but we have doubled that.”