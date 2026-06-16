Green Party unveils vision for Porthcawl

Martin Shipton

The Green Party has produced a critique of controversial plans to redevelop Porthcawl.

Debra Cooper, who chairs Bridgend Green Party, said: “I think it is worthwhile to look at this development as an opportunity to develop an access all areas disability plan.

“There has been a lot of turbulence regarding relocating the Bridgend Special School. My personal opinion is that the present plan to build it on an as yet undeveloped housing estate is disrespectful to disabled children. It is their right to be based in a functioning community, and not rely on being bussed into a housing building development with no community surrounding it.

“My views are influenced by my 37-year teaching career in specialist provision.”

The Green Party document states: “We would support a well prepared, fully consulted regeneration plan which takes into account the needs and interests of present residents, holiday makers, day trippers, nature and wildlife, and of course the future generations of Porthcawl.

‘Any new design has to predict likely and potential changes over the next 50 years to Porthcawl. It has to be future focused, for the sake of our children, our wildlife habitats and natural resources. What we already know is that the seas are rising, and our present coastal erosion knowledge, combined with our concerns about local habitats, wildlife and pollution are not driving the development. It will have to take into account the rising tides and changing weather patterns.

“The main driver for this development appears to be housing. The Green Party supports housing developments if they are in the right place, at the right price and built with the right design. Porthcawl is an uncut diamond. But cut a diamond without skill, knowledge and the correct tools and it will fracture.

“The Green Party approach to planning is uncompromisingly future focused. Short term thinking has no place in a major infrastructure project. Some of the current planning is rightly aspirational. The Lido will be a real asset. The outdoor spaces for live music and events and play areas if given due diligence in their size, design and use of materials are to be commended.

“The Pavilion, once it is completed will be completely accessible for disabled people, who have participated in its design from the beginning. An accessible aparthotel, which could serve as accommodation for educational visits in addition to holiday makers would be a great community asset. It could also accommodate visitors attending sporting and theatre events.

“Porthcawl is a destination which can serve day trippers from the whole of Bridgend County Borough. At present many day trippers travel by car because there is no regular and reliable bus service from the Ogmore, Llynfi and Garw Valleys. There should be connections to Swansea and Port Talbot for work and leisure purposes. This should be put in place now, and before the demolition begins It would be relatively easy to put in a looped active travel pathway along Fulmar road, along the seafront and back via a safe, wide pathway beside the dual carriageway. The opportunity of a one way system should be considered.

“There should be a shared active travel network which joins Rest Bay and Nottage to the Town Centre and along the promenade to Newton. It must be accessible for families with pushchairs, disability scooters, walkers and considerate cyclists.

“Much has been made of potential parking issues. Accessible public and active transport must be put in place before any building and structural development takes place. Safe spaces to store cycles and disability scooters and prams must also be readily available.

“The multi storey car park was removed from the original plans, and replaced with a large ground level car park. This makes no environmental sense. A two storey car park in this area would remove the need for pocket car parks. Frequent public transport from the bus station and car park could connect people along the coast. Fun transport such as the miniature train or electric people carriers for hire could enhance family travel and reduce demand for individual cars. Safe pedestrian zones would be enhanced, allowing more pocket children’s parks with natural materials instead of pocket car parks.

Sewage treatment plan

“No housing should be built without a sewage treatment plan in place in advance of any planning permission being granted. The Ogmore sewage plant regularly spews untreated sewage into our sea. No complacency should be tolerated. As Porthcawl people, we must be held accountable for our waste. Nobody wants the continued sea pollution to be the legacy we leave our children. There is the potential now to establish a new sewage treatment plant to the east of Porthcawl. There are new methods of dealing with waste in ways which are aesthetically acceptable and morally inevitable.

“It is right that Porthcawl has a new Welsh medium school. This can be sited next to the English medium school in Newton. There is a strong demand for a new Special School to be built for disabled children within the Bridgend County Borough catchment. Within the grounds and extending the area of the Welsh and English medium schools should be a new Primary Special School. There is already a recognition by the education authority that Bridgend needs more specialist provision.

“There is a lot of older people’s accommodation in Porthcawl, and what could be another private over 55’s block of flats would not be the best use of space. A primary special school is ideally placed in shared grounds with the two planned primary schools. It could then also offer additional children’s services in health and social care.

“When good, careful, considerate design is co-produced with citizens there are more likely to be successful outcomes. Porthcawl is already a great place to live for disabled people. It has wider than average streets and pathways, is reasonably flat and has many one storey bungalows. The Town Centre and Supermarket are within walking or wheeling distance for many residents. The bus station is central.

Wellbeing

“Aesthetics are important to create wellbeing and it is important that the design of the new homes and businesses are in keeping with a seaside feel. The pavilion’s curved design is well liked by Porthcawl citizens. Curve appeal is important, and should be a design feature replicated throughout Porthcawl. Most important is the question of who the new homes are designed for. Homes specifically designed for families with a disabled child or adult should be included in the original design. If we design our town in a considered manner then disabled people would be able to access all areas. Independent living for disabled people should be at the forefront of all plans.

“In Cardiff Bay apartments have been poorly designed to the extent that some have been identified as a fire hazard. This must not be allowed to happen in Porthcawl. All apartments should be no more than four storeys high, and all should have wide, accessible balconies, exits and entrances suitable for wheelchairs. Planning and design. should take into account emergency and evacuation scenarios as standard.

“The bus shelter is over engineered and undersized. What will continue to be needed is a safe entry and exiting system for local buses and long distance coaches. In the Summer many of our day trippers come from as far afield as Birmingham. They need safe drop off and pick up points. Porthcawl would be well served by long distance coach services back and forth to London. People from Porthcawl could weekend in London and people from London could weekend at Porthcawl.

“What is needed are more bus bays, shelter from the weather and a cafe with toilets. With frequent, reliable public transport commuters may successfully live or work in Porthcawl without needing a car. Parking for residents will continue to be needed for the foreseeable future and a resident parking permit system is essential.

Merthyr Mawr

“Porthcawl is blessed with Merthyr Mawr on one side and Kenfig dunes on the other. Nature can thrive here, as long as there are protections in place. A young seal pup was rescued during Elvis weekend, and we were heartened to see that she was recently released into the seas, having been nurtured back to health in Devon.

“It is right that we continue to protect nature. To the east of Porthcawl the sand dunes continue to shift, and they are a fantastic natural habitat for a variety of animals. Nature and people need a buffer zone in order to live in harmony here. In this area should be created a mixed use nature and educational centre, along with a rescue facility for wildlife should be created. It would enhance Porthcawl’s USP if we demonstrate that we wish to live in harmony with nature, and take seriously our responsibility to our wildlife. Wales needs a wildlife rescue centre, including a seal recovery area.

“If we raise our vision for what is possible for Porthcawl then we will create a worthy diamond. If we create a seaside town worth living in and visiting, where people return time and time again, we build a long term resilient, sustainable and yes, even cost effective and profitable destination serving Porthcawl citizens, regular visitors and holidaymakers alike.”