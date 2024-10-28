Greenhouse gas concentrations surged to new record last year, UN experts warn

Levels of greenhouse gases surged to a record level in 2023, locking in future temperature rises for years to come, UN experts have warned.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said carbon dioxide (CO2) is accumulating in the atmosphere faster than any time experienced during human existence, having risen by more than 10% in just two decades.

In its annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, released on Monday, the WMO said globally-averaged surface concentrations of the greenhouse gases CO2, methane and nitrous oxide reached 151%, 265% and 125% of pre-industrial levels respectively in 2023.

The increase was driven by large vegetation fires and a possible reduction in carbon absorption from forests in 2023 combined with stubbornly high fossil fuel emissions from human activities, the experts added.