Greenland’s election winners push back against Trump’s wish to take control

Greenland’s likely new prime minister rejected US President Donald Trump’s efforts to take control of the island, saying Greenlanders must be allowed to decide their own future as it moves towards independence from Denmark.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen’s Demokraatit, a pro-business party that favours a slow path to independence, won a surprise victory in Tuesday’s parliamentary election, outpacing the two left-leaning parties that formed the last government.

With most Greenlanders opposing Mr Trump’s overtures, the campaign focused more on issues like healthcare and education than on geopolitics.

Push back

But on Wednesday, Mr Nielsen was quick to push back against Mr Trump, who last week told a joint session of Congress that the US needed Greenland to protect its own national security interests and he expected to get it “one way or the other”.

“We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders, and we want our own independence in the future,” Mr Nielsen, 33, told Sky News. “And we want to build our own country by ourselves.”

Greenland, a self-governing region of Denmark, has been on a path toward independence since at least 2009, when the government in Copenhagen recognised its right to self-determination under international law.

Four of the five main parties in the election supported independence, though they disagreed on when and how to achieve it.

The island of 56,000 people, most from Indigenous Inuit backgrounds, has attracted international attention since Mr Trump announced his designs on it soon after returning to the White House in January.

Strategic

Mr Trump is focused on Greenland because it straddles strategic air and sea routes in the North Atlantic and is home to the US’s Pituffik Space Base, which supports missile warning and space surveillance operations.

Greenland also has large deposits of the rare-earth minerals needed to make everything from mobile phones to renewable energy technology.

But Mr Trump’s overtures weren’t on the ballot.

The 31 men and women elected to parliament on Tuesday will have to set priorities for issues such as diversifying Greenland’s economy, building infrastructure and improving health care, as well as shaping the country’s strategy for countering the president’s America First agenda.

Demokraatit won 29.9% of the vote by campaigning to improve housing and educational standards while delaying independence until Greenland is self-sufficient.

Four years ago, the party finished in fourth place with 9.1%.

Carina Ren, head of the Arctic program at Aalborg University in Copenhagen, said the results show that Greenlanders tried to ignore Mr Trump and focus on issues that were important to them.

“The voters have been able to drag down all the drama, all the alarmist talk from the outside to say, ‘Well, this is about our everyday lives, our everyday concerns as citizens. Where are we going, how are we going to develop our society from the inside’.”

Now, Demokraatit will have to turn its attention to forming a governing coalition.

Naleraq, the most aggressively pro-independence party, finished in second place, with 24.5% of the vote. It was followed by Inuit Ataqatigiit, which led the last government, at 21.4%.

Dwayne Menezes, managing director of the Polar Research and Policy Initiative, said: “What approach to independence will win the day will ultimately depend on if Demokraatit decides to form a coalition government, and if so, with which party.”

Surprised

Mr Nielsen appeared to be surprised by Demokraatit’s gains as the results came it, with photos showing him sporting a huge grin and applauding at a post-election party.

He later said Demokraatit would reach out to all the other parties to negotiate Greenland’s future political course.

Danish defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen congratulated Demokraatit and warned that Greenland’s new government would likely have to “deal with massive pressure” from Mr Trump.

“It’s not the case that you can just take part of the Danish Realm,” Danish broadcaster DR quoted him as saying. “The future of Greenland is based on what the Greenlandic people and government want.”

Greenland prime minister Mute Bourup Egede last month called early elections, saying the country needed to be united during a “serious time” unlike anything Greenland has ever experienced.

On Wednesday, after the results were known, Mr Egede used a Facebook post to thank voters for turning out and said the parties were ready to turn to negotiations to form a government.

