Greenmeadow Community Farm opens this weekend – first pictures revealed

Greenmeadow Community Farm opens this weekend (Saturday 13 September) and first-look images have now been made available after a number of first-look visitor days.

Tickets are now on sale for the opening on the Greenmeadow Community Farm website, with discounted tickets for annual passes.

The much-loved attraction, which has undergone a multi-million pound redevelopment, promises a fresh new experience for families while keeping signature charm as a working farm.

The Farmer’s Table, the new restaurant which can be used without having to purchase farm tickets, released its new menu yesterday with a focus on high-quality ingredients catering for all ages at an affordable price.

The new menu includes full-cooked breakfasts, bacon rolls, pastries, pizzas, burgers and paninis, as well as a range of drinks and snacks. The venue is also fully licensed.

New features

Visitors can look forward to a host of exciting new amenities and animals, including a Cuddle Corner, where children can get up close and personal with animals such as tortoises and rabbits, a llama-pen which is home to Greenmeadow’s newest residents, an adventure park for children to run wild which is accessible via a free tractor ride on the farm and space to feed and play with goats, cows, horses and goats.

Greenmeadow remains a genuine working farm. Guests can watch seasonal demonstrations, such as milking, and meet animals in the upgraded Animal Barn. The site also includes a beekeeper’s hut, where the farm produces its very own honey.

The Haybarn is also now available to book for weddings, parties and corporate events, fully catered for by The Farmer’s Table.

The farm is widely accessible, ensuring that all visitors including those with disabilities, can enjoy the site.

The farm is also fully-dog friendly, with well-behaved dogs on a lead allowed to join the family, although cannot access the Cuddle Corner.

Excitement

Jac Griffiths, Greenmeadow Community Farm Manager, commented: “The countdown is on! We’re only days away from reopening now and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the site.

“There’s some fantastic new spaces to explore, and we’re excited for people to come and watch the farm grow with us.”

Cllr Fiona Cross, Executive Member for Communities, added: “So many people have wonderful memories of visiting Greenmeadow Community Farm.

“Our investment in the farm and the new facilities will provide the next generation of visitors with the same opportunities to make great family memories and learn about animals, food and farming, and we’re really excited to have everyone back!”

Greenmeadow Community Farm officially reopens to the public on Saturday 13 September. Tickets are available now at https://www.greenmeadowcommunityfarm.org.uk/