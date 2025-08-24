Greenmeadow Community Farm tickets go on sale

Greenmeadow Community Farm, Torfaen, has launched ticket sales for the much-anticipated re-opening of the visitor destination.

From Thursday 21 August, tickets are on sale for the transformed site, with the opening weekend set to be Saturday 13 September.

Following the multi-million pound transformation, the farm is re-opening with new attractions, including an all-weather Indoor Play Barn, an upgraded Adventure Playground and Animal Barn, and new animals, including alpacas. The farmhouse has also had extensive renovations, with the addition of a 90 seat conservatory restaurant called The Farmer’s Table.

Visitors can meet their favourite farm animals in the Animal Barn, with additional up-close-and-personal experiences with guinea pigs, rabbits and chicks in Cuddle Corner.

All tickets will include access to the Indoor Play Barn, Outdoor Adventure Play, outdoor woodland play, Animal Barn, Cuddle Corner, animal walk-through, demonstrations of activities including Seasonal Milking Demonstrations and Animal Tea Time, plenty of walking trails and even free access for dogs.

Ticket prices

Adults – £10.50

Children (3-12) – £7

Children under 3 – Free

Carers – Free (one per person)

The farm also has introductory local and general membership on offer.

Jac Griffiths, Greenmeadow Community Farm Manager said: “The countdown is on! We’re only weeks away from re-opening now and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the site.

“There’s some fantastic new spaces for visitors to explore and come and watch the farm grow with us.”

New facilities

Cllr Fiona Cross, Executive Member for Communities said: “So many people have wonderful memories of visiting Greenmeadow Community Farm. Our investment in the farm and the wonderful new facilities will provide the next generation of visitors with the same opportunities to make great family memories and learn about animals, food and farming.

“Whether you and your family want to meet the friendly animals, let the kids run wild in the dell and adventure park, or you just want somewhere new to meet friends for a coffee or lunch, there is something for everyone, and the team can’t wait to welcome visitors back on 13 September!”

Well-behaved dogs are also welcome both on-site and in the farm’s newly announced cafe and restaurant, The Farmer’s Table.

The Farmer’s Table will also be open daily from 9.30-5pm for breakfasts, lunches, snacks and coffee, and will be available to visit by anyone, regardless of a ticket, and is fully licenced.

The Haybarn, a renovated barn that has been transformed into a flexible event space will be available for weddings, corporate events and parties, all catered by The Farmer’s Table.

While Greenmeadow’s trails will be the perfect place for a dog walk, there are some restricted areas where dogs aren’t allowed due to animals. These include Exotics and Hatchery, Playbarn, Haybarn and Hayloft.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.greenmeadowcommunityfarm.org.uk/

