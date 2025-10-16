Greens leader Zack Polanski says he is talking to Labour MPs about defecting

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said he is “talking to Labour MPs about defections” as his party enjoys a membership surge.

When the self-described “eco-populist” took the reins of the party at the beginning of September, he vowed to “replace” the Labour Government.

He said on Thursday that membership has soared to more than 115,000, up 70% from when he was elected.

And he said he has had conversations with Labour MPs about crossing the floor to join his outfit.

‘Indiscretion’

“I talk to Labour MPs all the time,” Mr Polanski told The News Agents podcast, while declining to name any.

Pressed further on whether he has been talking to them about jumping ship, he said: “I’m talking to Labour MPs about defections, yes.”

He refused to say how many Labour MPs he has been discussing that subject with, saying: “I feel like the indiscretion is there and I’m going to just leave it there.”

The Green Party has shifted its politics leftwards since Mr Polanski’s landslide victory in the leadership election.

He has signalled an openness to work with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s new left-wing movement, currently known as Your Party.

Welcome

The Green politician said he would “absolutely” welcome them to his party, but added: “I need to caveat that it’s not my decision.

“That’s up to the party.

“And I don’t think we’re in a place where we need defections from MPs. I think we’ve clearly got the energy and momentum anyway.”

Mr Polanski celebrated a poll by Find Out Now showing his party level pegging with Sir Keir Starmer’s on 15% of the vote.

He said in a statement: “When I was elected, I said we weren’t here to be disappointed in Labour, we’re here to replace them. And I meant it.

“Our membership is surging – already over 115,000, up 70% from when I was elected last month.

“We’re about to overtake the Conservatives in membership size and watch this space, we are about to overtake Labour in the polls.

“British politics is changing, Greens are giving Britain hope again.”

With membership numbers rising, Mr Polanski’s party could prove an electoral headache for Sir Keir.

The pollster’s survey, based on interviews with 2,705 Britons on October 15, put Reform UK on 32%, the Conservatives on 17%, both Labour and the Greens on 15%, and the Liberal Democrats on 12%.