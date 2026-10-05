Greens will ‘not accept any exclusion’ of people based on religion – Polanski

George Thompson, David Hughes, George Lithgow and Helen Corbett, Press Association Political Staff

The Green Party will “not accept any exclusion” of people based on religion, Zack Polanski has said, after his party’s conference labelled Zionism as racism.

Party leader Mr Polanski said a movement for justice must “protect both the rights of Palestinians and our Jewish communities” and insisted he wants everyone to feel “safe and welcome” in his party.

A motion passed by the party’s conference labelling Zionism as racism has been condemned as “poisonous antisemitism” by chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, who described it as a “threat to British Jews and to Britain”.

Sir Ephraim’s criticism came after Mr Polanski was barred from entering Israel in retaliation for the motion.

In a statement released late on Monday Mr Polanski said: “Antisemitism and criticism of the Israeli state are, and must always be, completely distinct – blurring the line between the two is not only wrong but antisemitic, and makes Jewish people less safe.

“It’s our role as a movement for justice to protect both the rights of Palestinians and our Jewish communities here in the UK.

“As leader, I will not accept any exclusion, or refusal to engage with anyone, because of the religious or communal body they are part of.

“I take seriously my responsibility to make sure everyone feels safe and welcome in our party. Under my leadership, no-one will be made unwelcome because of their background, their faith, or where they worship.”

Mr Polanski also said he was “proud” of the party’s position on fighting for freedom and justice for Palestinians, and said the Greens’ stance having shifted the Government’s position.

‘Appalled’

Sir Ephraim, the chief rabbi, previously said he was “appalled” by the motion, claiming the Green Party had resurrected a “discredited and dangerous slander” first promoted by the Soviet Union.

“All decent people will see this for what it is: poisonous antisemitism, a threat to British Jews and to Britain,” he said.

Israel accused the Green Party of legitimising “the destruction of the State of Israel” with a “clear antisemitic text”.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar declared that Mr Polanski was now barred from entering Israel.

“Today, the Green Party in Britain adopted a resolution equating Zionism with racism, legitimising armed struggle against Israel, and calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea” – meaning the destruction of the State of Israel,” the Israeli foreign ministry said.

In a previous statement with Green MPs and his deputies, Mr Polanski said there is “no conflict between supporting the rights of Palestinians and the rights of Jewish people”.

Members in Brighton on Sunday backed the motion with 1,022 votes in favour and 813 against.

It declares the Greens to be an “anti-Zionist party” and sets into its policy that Zionism, the movement to develop and protect a Jewish state in Israel, will be “treated as any other form of racism”.

It also supports the establishment of a “single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital”.

Supporters chanted “say it loud, say it clear, Zionists are not welcome here” as the campaigners behind the motion, Greens for Palestine, gathered to speak to the media.

Asked if the new stance meant Zionists would be kicked out of the party, former councillor Salma Yaqoob said “absolutely not”.

‘Human rights’

A party spokesman said: “The Green Party is an anti-racist party and has consistently opposed the illegal occupation of both Palestinian and Syrian land, called for an end to arms sales to the Israeli government and spoken out fearlessly about the devastating situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Those positions remain central to our approach. So too does our deeply held commitment to equality, justice and human rights for all, and opposition to racism in all its forms.”

The members voted against adding a clause to make clear the motion should not be used to “pressure, proscribe or discipline” party members for their affiliation to synagogues or other Jewish groups that describe themselves as Zionist.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the Greens have become “an extremist party”.

“The motion passed by the Green Party today is an attack on the Jewish community,” a statement said.

The vote has exposed divisions within the party as four of its five MPs – Ellie Chowns, Sian Berry and ex-leaders Adrian Ramsay and Carla Denyer – came out to publicly reject the motion.

Ms Chowns said in a social media post that she was concerned the motion “risks fuelling division and risks undermining the party’s ability to advocate effectively for justice and peace”.

‘Discrimination’

Afterwards, party leader Mr Polanski and the five MPs released a joint statement saying they would “always uphold universal human rights”.

“We will never tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment.

“We will continue to stand in opposition to genocide, ethnic cleansing, apartheid and the illegal occupation.

“We will continue to call out the heinous crimes of the Netanyahu government.

“And we will continue to work to ensure that the Green Party is an anti-racist party in every way.

“We know there is no conflict between supporting the rights of Palestinians and the rights of Jewish people.”

The position will become party policy, but the Greens do not require all their politicians to back it.

Chairwoman of the Labour Party Bridget Phillipson described the decision as “fundamentally wrong”.

The Conservatives said it showed the Green Party is “toxic to its core”.

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