Greens will support Plaid Cymru’s ap Iorwerth as first minister, says Welsh leader

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

The Welsh Greens will give their backing to Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth as the next first minister of Wales, the party leader has said.

Anthony Slaughter said Mr ap Iorwerth had a “clear mandate” to lead after winning the most seats in a historic Welsh Parliament election.

Plaid won the largest bloc in the Senedd, but fell short of a majority with 43 Members of the Senedd (MSs).

On Saturday, Mr ap Iorwerth told reporters he hoped to form a minority government and would be putting his name forward to become first minister.

Mr Slaughter and Paul Rock, who became the Greens’ first ever MSs in this election, will be voting in support, the party leader told the Press Association.

He said: “He has such a clear mandate to be the first minister, so we will be supporting that.

“I think he’ll make a good first minister.”

He said the Greens had been celebrating a “historic” result, despite returning fewer MSs than previously hoped.

The party had positioned themselves as “kingmakers” in this election, and Mr Slaughter has said he is open to discussions with Plaid Cymru about a potential agreement.

He said: “That breakthrough, two Greens in the Senedd, our first breakthrough to the Senedd… That changes everything for us.

“We saw fantastic results for the Greens in London and Scotland, it shows that people across the UK are looking for that message of hope and bold, radical politics we’re offering.”

He added that discussions with Plaid Cymru had not yet started.

He said: “We’ve congratulated each other on the results, I’ve congratulated Plaid on their victory, especially over Reform, they’ve congratulated us in breaking through.

“I’ve always been quite clear that co-operation, collaboration is part of our DNA.

“I welcome the fact that Rhun (ap Iorwerth) talked about working together with progressive parties where there are areas of common ground, and that is very much something the Greens are willing to do.”