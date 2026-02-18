Greggs disappoints locals with no plans to return to flood-hit town

Stephen Price

A Welsh town hit by devastating flooding during Storm Claudia in 2025 has been dealt a further blow with the news that popular high street bakery, Greggs, will not be reopening in the town centre.

Persistent heavy rain saw businesses in Monmouth left underwater after the river Monnow burst its banks overnight back in late 2025

While some larger stores have managed to reopen, many shops within the flood-hit town have yet to open, some dealing with structural and financing issues, and while many expected the busy Greggs unit to open its doors once again, the high street chain has now confirmed its plans to close the store indefinitely.

A statement issued by a representative for Greggs shared: “Our shop in Monmouth will be closing , which includes relocating shops and expanding into new locations.

“We would like to thank local customers and the community for shopping with us, and we hope to see them at our nearby shops in Ross on Wye, Lydney and Greggs at the Euro garage on the A40 soon.”

The response to Storm Claudia which flooded the centre of Monmouth in November is estimated to have cost the county council more than half a million pounds.

The figure is on top of damage and repair costs for council owned property and assets estimated at £9m with around £3.5m of that likely to be uninsured as it relates to assets such as footpaths and highways considered “uninsurable”.

Fallout

Monmouthshire County Council, which operated a humanitarian centre from the Shire Hall as a point of contact for support, has reported the costs it has incurred in responding to, and recovering from, the flood are estimated at £556,000.

The figures are included in the council’s latest in-year financial update which says the main areas it has had to spend on are additional employee costs, including over time and time off in lieu and plant and machinery for clean-up operations.

It has also had to replace damaged street furniture, such as benches, and signs as well as CCTV systems and car park ticket machines and pay for specialist cleaning services for sports grounds and skate parks.

The council has also had to pick up waste disposal costs for flood damaged goods and cover the excess on insurance claims.

The in year costs of responding to the flood have been borne by numerous council services but the council hopes to recoup some of the costs by applying to the Welsh Government’s Emergency Financial Assistance Scheme as the spending has passed the council’s threshold of £455,000.

Under the scheme the Welsh Government will fund 85 per cent of eligible costs above the threshold.

Based on current estimates the council could receive a potential reimbursement of £86,000.

Flooding grant

So far the Welsh Government has confirmed an additional capital flooding grant of £235,000 which will partially fund the £9m capital work and taks are ongoing over any opportunity for further funding support.

Peter Davies, the council’s chief financial officer and deputy chief executive, said it had to submitted figures to the Welsh Government this week but also remineded councillors there will be a Senedd election in May and talks would likely continue into the new financial year “if costs are not to fall on tax payers more locally”.

Mr Davies confirmed if the county experiences any more flooding this financial year the Welsh Government will meet 85 per cent of eligible costs after Councillor Alistair Neill, chairman of the council’s performance and overview scrutiny committee, asked if the threshold only applied to Storm Claudia.

The report also confirmed £124,000 of householder support payments have been issued, along with £102,000 in payments to support affected businesses. These costs are met in full by the Welsh Government.

Greggs

Humorous local news page Monmouth Gossette shared the news of Greggs’ plans to close the store, writing: “Greggs is not coming back. They looked at the flood damage, looked at Monmouth, and decided to cut their losses. The sausage roll era is officially over!

“That makes fifteen shops on Monnow Street still closed since the floods. Fifteen! Fat Face is still a big question mark? Peacocks has been empty so long it probably counts as a heritage site.

“Monmouth’s high street is hanging on but it’s getting harder to ignore the gaps. Every empty shopfront is another reminder that the floods didn’t just bring water. They brought consequences that are still playing out months later.

“Good ole Pasty Heaven is back open though if anyone is in need of a pastry fix. And Thurabread Bakery, any chance you’re reopening soon? Monmouth could really use you right about now.”

One commenter wrote: “Hope the staff can find new jobs if they have been waiting all this time for the store to reopen.”

Another commenter added: “Far better local offerings than that – good riddance and buy local.”