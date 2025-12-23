Greta Thunberg arrested at protest supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers

In a video shared by the group, Ms Thunberg, 22, can be seen holding a sign reading “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” at a demonstration by Prisoners for Palestine outside the central London offices of Aspen Insurance.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested at a protest in support of the Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike in prison, the Prisoners for Palestine protest group said.

The group claimed they targeted the company on Tuesday morning because they provide services to Israeli-linked defence firm Elbit Systems.

Two activists sprayed red paint over the front of the building before police arrived and made arrests.

A City of London Police spokesperson said: “At around 7am this morning hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street.

“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them, and bring them into police custody.

“A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

Ms Thunberg has spoken out previously about the hunger strikers, who are in prison awaiting trial for alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action before the group was banned under terrorism legislation.

She described the activists as “political prisoners” in a video posted on her Instagram on Monday, adding the Government should meet their demands to be released from custody and for charges to be dropped.

Hospital

The protest comes after several imprisoned Palestine Action activists, including one who has refused to eat for 52 days, have been taken to hospital in recent days.

Since the hunger strike began on November 2, a total of seven prisoners have been taken to hospital.

Kamran Ahmed, 28, who was being held at Pentonville Prison in London, and Amu Gib, 30, who was being held at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, have both been admitted to hospital in the last week after refusing food.

Prisoners for Palestine previously said Gib’s health has “deteriorated rapidly” since joining the hunger strike on November 2, and the activist now needs to use a wheelchair.

Gib was taken to hospital on Saturday.

A legal firm representing the hunger strikers has said it submitted a pre-action letter on Monday against the Justice Secretary David Lammy.

The letter outlines the group’s intention to initiate legal action.