Greyhound rescue charity calls for earliest possible end to racing in Wales

Mark Mansfield

A greyhound rescue charity has called on the Welsh Government to set the earliest possible date for an end to racing in Wales, accusing industry representatives of putting profits ahead of animal welfare.

Greyhound Rescue Wales (GRW) made the call following the publication of the first report from the group overseeing the implementation of Wales’ ban on greyhound racing.

The Greyhound Racing Ban Implementation Group includes representatives from the racing industry, animal health and welfare organisations and the social and community sectors.

Its role is to advise Welsh ministers on the transition away from racing, with greyhound welfare identified as a priority alongside limiting the impact on the local community and economy.

The group’s report considers how racing should be brought to an end and the implications for rehoming dogs once the ban takes effect.

It says that, based on the estimated number of dogs involved in racing in Wales during 2025 and an average two-month stay in rehoming kennels, a 12-month period would allow for a phased reduction in racing and a more manageable rehoming timetable.

However, the report records disagreement within the group.

Industry representative Katie Bennison argued that gradually winding down racing would be impractical for the business and instead proposed setting a specific date after which racing would stop completely.

GRW claims such an approach could result in rescue organisations having to accommodate a large number of dogs over a short period.

The charity has accused industry representatives of prioritising the finances of the Valley Greyhound Stadium and SIS Ltd, which broadcasts racing from the track for the betting industry.

It has also criticised the industry’s approach to the Greyhound Board of Great Britain’s £420 retirement bond, claiming payments are not made to rescue organisations which oppose greyhound racing.

GRW says rehoming a greyhound costs between £2,200 and £2,800 and argues the money would help organisations facing increased demand.

‘Profit’

Claire James, chief executive of Greyhound Rescue Wales, said: “This is a clear case of the industry externalising its costs and abdicating its responsibility for the welfare of the dogs it relies on for profit.

“While Greyhound Rescue Wales and our partners within the Welsh Greyhound Partnership are fully committed to providing a co-ordinated rescue pathway for every greyhound leaving racing in Wales following the implementation of the ban, attempting to do so in a single, immediate surge is reckless.

“This pressure is compounded by the rising number of greyhounds now requiring rehoming.”

Ms James said racing had increased since the Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Act received Royal Assent in April, claiming English trainers had moved to the Valley following the closure of tracks at Swindon and Oxford.

She added: “Moreover, every month more pups are being imported from Ireland to race at the Valley.

“The 2027-2030 implementation window for the ban to come into effect was supposed to provide an opportunity for the racing industry to wind down responsibly. It is now clear they have no interest in doing anything other than maximising their profits.”

‘Extraordinary contradiction’

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) strongly rejected the criticism.

Its corporate affairs director Abbie MacGregor said: “This report exposes the extraordinary contradiction at the heart of the Welsh Government’s policy. It now proposes an elaborate and taxpayer-funded process to manage rehoming pressures, lost livelihoods and risks to greyhound welfare – none of which would exist but for the ban it has chosen to impose.

“This was not a decision reached following a rigorous, evidence-led assessment of welfare, but from a political agreement to secure the passage of the Welsh Government’s Budget.”

Responding to GRW’s criticism of retirement bond payments, Ms MacGregor said GBGB worked with more than 100 approved homing centres across the UK and had invested more than £7m through its Greyhound Retirement Scheme.

She said: “The welfare of retired greyhounds remains our highest priority, and we wholly reject any suggestion that commercial interests come before their wellbeing.

“GRS-approved charities hold a range of views about greyhound racing. However, the scheme is funded by racing owners and supported by our bookmaking partners, so therefore it is plainly unreasonable to expect the sport to fund the small number of organisations that actively campaign against them and their livelihoods.”

GRW says it and other rescue organisations have rehomed hundreds of dogs which raced at the Valley since the track became licensed by GBGB in 2023.

Burden

Ms James said: “The longer the ban is delayed the greater the burden placed on the rescue sector.

“The Welsh Government must now announce a closure date for the track at the earliest possible opportunity. Given the industry’s refusal to wind down responsibly there is no longer any justification for further delay.”

The Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Act was passed by the Senedd on March 17 and received Royal Assent on April 27.

The legislation requires the ban to come into force no earlier than April 1, 2027 and no later than April 1, 2030.

Responding to GRW’s call, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “This is the first in a series of reports, with further updates to follow as detailed plans continue to be developed.

“The Implementation Group will continue to refine its recommendations and provide regular progress updates to Ministers.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.