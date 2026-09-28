Grooming gang victim speaks of lasting impact after five jailed for 82 years

Nation.Cymru staff

A young woman sexually exploited by a grooming gang in north Wales has spoken publicly about the lasting impact of the abuse after five people were jailed for a total of 82 years.

The woman was one of three teenage girls exploited and abused in Rhyl between April 2022 and March 2024.

Last week, four men and a woman were sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court after being convicted of more than 40 offences following a three-month trial.

The victims were aged between 14 and 16 at the time of the offences.

One of them, now 19, has released extracts from her victim impact statement describing how what happened has changed her life and left her struggling to visit Rhyl.

She said: “I had no idea quite how much impact this offence was going to have on my life and will continue to do so.

“I used to be very outgoing and happy but now I feel I am more cautious and quieter when I meet new people.

“I remember not long after this incident I went into Rhyl and saw the defendants living a normal life with their families and in college, but I was too afraid to even go out of the house in the fear that I had been targeted by older men.

“I have panic attacks and anxiety at the thought of going into Rhyl town centre. I will rarely go on my own, even after four years, and will often invite a friend with me. If my friends suggest Rhyl, I will always suggest somewhere else.

“I am only 19 years old and have my whole life ahead of me. This has been the most traumatic experience I have ever faced.

“Although I feel that I have dealt with it well, I know that it is something I will never forget and will have to learn to live with.

“My hope is that, in time, I can come to terms with what has happened and move forward, allowing me to live as normal a life as possible in the future.”

Sentences

Mustafa Iqbal, 43, of Trellewelyn Road, Rhyl, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with an additional five years on extended licence.

He had been convicted of offences including four counts of rape, three sexual assaults, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, trafficking and compulsory labour offences, and drug supply offences.

Mohamed Usman Arshad, 36, of Clifton Grove, Rhyl, was jailed for 19 years after being convicted of three counts of rape as well as trafficking, compulsory labour and drug offences.

Ziaullah Badshah, 25, of Brighton Road, Rhyl, received a 17-year sentence after being convicted of two counts of rape, trafficking and compulsory labour offences and supplying cannabis.

Jaswinder Singh, 61, of River Street, Rhyl, was jailed for eight years for trafficking and supplying cannabis offences.

Sarah Gray, 53, of Llanasa Road, Gronant, was also sentenced to eight years after being convicted of perverting the course of justice, assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

The convictions followed two linked North Wales Police investigations, Operations Embank and Zirconium, into offences including rape, sexual assault, child sexual exploitation, modern slavery and drug supply.

Support

North Wales Police said it worked with organisations including the Hydrant Programme and Barnardo’s during the investigations.

Sarah Crawley, director of Children’s Services Cymru and UK Programmes at Barnardo’s, said: “These convictions are a result of the incredible bravery shown by the young survivors in this case.

“By coming forward and giving evidence, they helped expose the abuse they suffered and made sure those responsible were brought to justice.

“Their courage has not only secured these prison sentences but has also helped protect other children from harm.

“At Barnardo’s, we see the lifelong impact that sexual exploitation can have on children. These sentences acknowledge the serious and lasting damage caused.

“We owe it to these survivors, and all victims of abuse, to do more to prevent exploitation and make sure every child can access the specialist support they need.”

A Single Unified Safeguarding Review is now under way following a referral by North Wales Police to the North Wales Safeguarding Board.

The referral relates to the original investigation in 2022, which was discontinued at the time because of evidential issues before being reopened by detectives.

North Wales Police said it was co-operating fully with the review and that it would be inappropriate to comment further until its report had been published.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.