Grooming gangs inquiry ‘must not delay action’ against child abuse, says NSPCC

A child protection charity has welcomed Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement that he will launch a statutory inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal – but warned this should not delay “long overdue” action against child sexual abuse.

The Prime Minister said on Saturday that he had read “every single word” of an independent report into child sexual exploitation by Baroness Louise Casey and would accept her recommendation for the investigation.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) said it is “pleased” with the decision – but added that a full national probe “must not delay” urgent Government action.

Recommendations

“We are pleased to see the Prime Minister engaging with the recommendations set out in the Casey Review and will also read it line by line when it is published,” NSPCC chief executive Chris Sherwood said.

“But a national inquiry into abuse by organised networks must not delay urgent action on child sexual abuse that is long overdue.

“Survivors have already waited more than two years for the important recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) to be implemented,” Mr Sherwood added.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s also called for the Government not to wait until the end of the inquiry to implement the recommendations from existing reports such as the IICSA.

Lynn Perry, chief executive of Barnardo’s, said: “We welcome the Government’s focus on keeping children safe from the horrific crime of sexual abuse and on bringing those who groom and exploit children to justice.

“Hundreds of thousands of children are sexually abused in the UK every year, suffering trauma that can profoundly impact the rest of their lives.

“However, children and survivors of abuse have already been waiting many years for action, so it’s vital the Government doesn’t wait for the outcome of this new inquiry to implement recommendations from previous ones.

“That includes upskilling social workers and other professionals to spot the signs of abuse, as well as investing in vital support services to help children experiencing life-changing consequences of abuse and to keep them safe from further harm.”

“Everyone responsible for the safety and wellbeing of children must put their care and protection first, and that means speaking out without fear or favour,” Ms Perry added.

“It’s also important to remember that abuse takes many forms, and in addition to tackling group-based sexual exploitation, action must be taken to protect children from abuse by family members, within institutions, and to address the increase in abusive behaviour by other children.”

Probe

The IICSA, chaired by Professor Alexis Jay, found institutional failings and tens of thousands of victims across England and Wales.

The seven-year probe made 20 recommendations in the final report published in 2022, as it described child sexual abuse as an “epidemic” across the two nations.

Earlier this year, the Government dismissed calls for a public inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal, saying its focus was on putting in place the outstanding recommendations already made in the IICSA.

Mr Sherwood said the Government now has the opportunity to make tackling child sexual abuse “a non-negotiable priority”.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation by groups of offenders is deeply insidious and devastates lives,” he said.

“Now is the moment for this Government to take concerted action by making child safeguarding a non-negotiable priority.

“This means joined up work to prevent child sexual abuse across all public, private, and voluntary sector agencies and mandatory training so all those working with children can identify the signs of abuse, step in and stop offenders in their tracks.

“Most of all it means supporting victims and survivors by investing in life-changing therapeutic and recovery services and ensuring the justice system can cope with the current backlog of child sexual abuse cases in court.”

Concerns

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Saturday, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described the move as a “welcome U-turn”, while Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called on him to apologise for “six wasted months”.

“Just like he dismissed concerns about the winter fuel payment and then had to U-turn, just like he needed the Supreme Court to tell him what a woman is, he had to be led by the nose to make the correct decision here,” she said.

“I’ve been repeatedly calling for a full national inquiry since January. It’s about time he recognised he made a mistake and apologised for six wasted months.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday while on his visit to Canada, Sir Keir said: “I have never said we should not look again at any issue. I have wanted to be assured that on the question of any inquiry. That’s why I asked Louise Casey who I hugely respect to do an audit.

“Her position when she started the audit was that there was not a real need for a national inquiry over and above what was going on.

“She has looked at the material she has looked at and she has come to the view that there should be a national inquiry on the basis of what she has seen.

“I have read every single word of her report and I am going to accept her recommendation.

“That is the right thing to do on the basis of what she has put in her audit.”

