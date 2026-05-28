Groundbreaking scheme launched in Wales to tackle rising skin cancer rates

Mark Mansfield

A seaside community in north Wales has become the first place in the UK to trial a new public health initiative designed to tackle rising skin cancer rates and encourage safer behaviour in the sun.

Trearddur Bay has been chosen for the launch of the Sunguarding initiative, a project aimed at helping people better understand UV exposure and the dangers linked to prolonged time in the sun.

The pilot is being led by the Melanoma Fund in partnership with Isle of Anglesey County Council and Otago Polytechnic.

At the centre of the scheme is a new UV Safety Station installed at the beach, alongside warning signs and public information designed to make people more aware of the dangers of prolonged sun exposure.

Michelle Baker, chief executive of the Melanoma Fund, said: “Skin cancer is now the most common cancer in Wales, yet most people still don’t act on UV risk in real time.

“We don’t have an awareness problem – we have a behaviour problem.”

The project grew out of research carried out remotely by nursing students at Otago Polytechnic in New Zealand, who studied public understanding of UV exposure in Trearddur Bay during a community clinical placement.

Their findings suggested there was a significant gap between awareness of sun safety and people actually changing their behaviour.

The initiative will also involve training beach wardens and outdoor workers through a dedicated Sunguarding course, while schools and sports clubs will be encouraged to take part.

The programme is being supported by the Wales Sports Association and will include training for coaches and outdoor leaders on the risks linked to UV exposure.

Keith Roberts, a Plaid Cymru county councillor on Isle of Anglesey County Council, who helped bring the pilot to Anglesey after spotting the idea online, said the project could become a model for other communities.

He said: “By working in partnership, we have an opportunity to lead the way in prevention and create a model that can be adopted more widely across Wales and beyond.”

Expanded

Anglesey council’s public protection portfolio holder, Nicola Roberts, said the pilot combined public health, education and community safety in a practical way.

Organisers hope the project can eventually be expanded to other beaches across Anglesey and beyond as part of a wider effort to reduce preventable skin cancer cases.