Groundbreaking trial for blood tests to diagnose dementia welcomes first participants

A groundbreaking blood test trial for dementia diagnosis is now underway in the south-east of Wales.

The initiative, led by the READ-OUT research team at Dementias Platform UK (DPUK), will look to enhance early detection of dementia and address gaps in diagnosis.

The trial is part of the Blood Biomarker Challenge – a multi-million-pound programme led by Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, supported with funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It aims to explore whether a panel of blood tests can complement existing diagnostic pathways in NHS memory clinics, helping clinicians provide faster and more accurate diagnoses for people living with dementia.

Detection

A team at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board will assess new and existing blood tests and look at a range of dementia types including Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

The researchers will also look at whether blood tests can help detect these diseases at various stages and if the results need to be interpreted differently in people from different ethnic backgrounds or with other health conditions.

The first participants joined the study in Oxford in January, marking the start of a nationwide drive to recruit over 3,100 participants from 29 DPUK sites across the UK.

The sites, located in NHS memory clinics and community buses, recruited participants from a diverse range of communities, ensuring the research reflects the wider population.

‘Disastrous’

Professor Vanessa Raymont, Associate Director, Dementias Platform UK and Senior Clinical Researcher, University of Oxford, said: “We’re in an incredibly exciting time for dementia research right now, with new drugs that can slow early Alzheimer’s disease.

“Although these are not yet approved for use in the NHS, we urgently need to revolutionise the way we diagnose people in this country – it will be nothing short of disastrous if people are unable to get a diagnosis early enough to benefit from the new drugs, once they do become available.

“In addition, many people now want and need the more accurate diagnosis blood biomarkers could provide.

“Blood biomarker tests could be the answer to this problem and the good news is that the technology already exists. What we’re missing is the proof that they really do work in a real-world setting.”

Pivotal

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “This marks a pivotal moment in the fight against dementia and highlights the immense value of funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

“Early diagnosis is crucial in improving outcomes for individuals living with dementia, and I am delighted that our players are supporting a project that has the potential to transform how the condition is detected and managed.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact this innovative work could have across the UK.”

For anyone concerned about dementia symptoms, please contact your GP or visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/dementia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

