Groundbreaking VR mental health intervention trialled in Wales

A trial programme of mental health support delivered via a virtual reality headset is underway in Wales.

The programme developed by mental health charity New Horizons in partnership with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board (CTMUHB) utilises mindfulness based cognitive therapy (MBCT) techniques to target improvement in an individual’s mental wellbeing.

A VR headset can be provided on loan to a person in their own home offering an accessible supplement to wider care that is non-stigmatising and tailored towards an individual’s lifestyle. 1 in 6 young people in Wales have a diagnosed mental health problem according to Health and Care Research Wales, while 20% of people from disadvantaged communities are treated for a mental health condition according to a 2022 Senedd report .

The trial is the first of its kind in Wales and has received £50,000 from the Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund, which provides more than £2m funding to projects benefiting communities in the upper Neath, Afan, Rhondda, and Cynon valleys every year. It was developed in partnership with CTMUHB, Arts Factory, and Tend VR.

Trial

The project has been included in the Bevan Commission’s Exemplar Programme for 2024/25, which supports health and care professionals in Wales develop and test innovative ideas to improve patient care.

The 10-week project began its trial period earlier this year, and Marc Hughes, 39, was one of the first people to use the VR therapy. Volunteering at the Arts Factory in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Marc was introduced to MBCT after New Horizons invited staff to the trial.

Having suffered with anxiety and depression for most of his life, the Rhondda local welcomed the opportunity.

“I was in a dark frame of mind at the time I was introduced therapy, suffering with anxiety and I was a lot more secluded,” Marc said. “But since using this new technology I have started to become more calm, friendly and communicative.”

The virtual reality course focuses on techniques such as breathing exercises, feeding virtual fish, and immersive sounds to relax patients’ and control their breathing. Recently launched with NHS England, this new innovative method of treating people living with a mental health condition could be distributed across Wales.

“I’ve always been good with technology, so I’ve never had a problem with the headsets. It’s very adaptable in my opinion,” he said.

“The virtual reality supports me to focus on the immersive world, away from the noise and stress of everyday life.

“It’s helping me control my anxieties and I’m developing my confidence to take on each day as they come. I’ve already started recommending the treatment to friends that I know it will benefit.”

Hopes

Steve Curry, Business Development Officer at New Horizons Health, said: “I think Pen y Cymoedd saw the bigger picture of this project.

“We encourage and promote greater consideration for maintaining and improving people’s mental health and well-being.”

Janet Whiteman, Director of New Horizons, added: “It’s great that Pen y Cymoedd have funded the project. It’s wonderful to feel supported and the charity has gone from strength to strength.”

Kate Breeze, executive director of the Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund, said: “We are delighted to support New Horizons’ work addressing such an important issue.

“It’s gratifying to know that the Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund has helped facilitate the development of this new technology, which will hopefully be adopted nationwide as a therapy to support mental health and well-being.”

Mathew Hoad Robson CEO and founder of Tend VR says: “Tend VR are delighted to be working in partnership with Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund and New Horizons. This exciting project demonstrates how digital solutions like VR-MBCT can deliver mental health interventions in communities across the UK.”

