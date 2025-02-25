Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Group planning 10 wind farms across Wales gets £600 million investment

25 Feb 2025 2 minute read
Artist impression of the proposed Twyn Hywel wind farm as seen from Alexandra Terrace, Senghenydd. Credit: LUC

A plan for a string of 10 major wind farm projects across Wales got a boost on Tuesday after its developers received a £600 million investment from a renewables fund.

The projects include Twyn Hywel wind farm, which was given planning permission last year, and will generate enough power for 81,000 homes when completed.

The investment has come from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, which is taking a stake in the companies hoping to build the wind farms, Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru.

Nine more wind farms are still awaiting planning permission, forming part of a £3 billion onshore wind portfolio.

“Vote of confidence”

Ed Miliband, the energy secretary, said it is a “significant investment and a vote of confidence” for the Government’s clean energy plans.

If it is allowed to build them all, Bute Energy’s entire portfolio of planned energy projects will generate enough power for 2.25 million homes by 2030.

It comes after Labour started a massive push towards wind and solar energy in recent months to make the UK less dependent on global gas prices.

The policy is designed to reduce carbon emissions from the power grid by 95% by the end of this decade.

Nischal Agarwal, partner at CIP, said the investment “reflects our confidence in the Welsh renewable sector to deliver much needed infrastructure to Welsh homes and businesses, to play a full role in meeting national renewable energy targets”.

Welsh Government’s plan

Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru said their projects are in response to the Welsh Government’s plan for the country’s entire electricity consumption to come from renewable sources by 2035.

Bute Energy’s projects aim to meet 25% of this target – bosses say they could create up to 2,000 jobs.

Managing director of Bute Energy, Stuart George, added that the company hopes to have six of the projects on “the Cabinet Secretary’s desk” for decision by this summer.

Frank
Frank
2 hours ago

Any more wind farms and Cymru will be airborne. Who owns and provides the land for these outside developers? Copenhagen, Bute….. Does anybody in Cymru get a look in? We are indeed an easy touch!!

Pete Cuthbert
Pete Cuthbert
1 hour ago
Reply to  Frank

I used to think that the Senedd had this policy that any such development should be at least 50% owned by the Community. Was I dreaming?

Frank
Frank
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Pete Cuthbert

Exactly.

Jonathan Dean
Jonathan Dean
1 hour ago

But all ten of Bute’s onshore wind farms will still not generate as much as the single Mona offshore wind farm

hdavies15
hdavies15
1 hour ago
Reply to  Jonathan Dean

They couldn’t give a sh*t about that. Their only concern is how much loot they can gouge out of the system. They won’t be around in 20-25 years time to clean up the mess either.

Mr J
Mr J
57 minutes ago

Dear Nation folks,
Could you indicate at the top of the article if you are simply reproducing a press release? There’s some fantastic journalism on here but it tends to get swamped by stuff like this which we can read elsewhere.

Mark Mansfield
Admin
Mark Mansfield
44 minutes ago
Reply to  Mr J

It’s not a press release.

Dyfrug Caradog-Rhydderch
Dyfrug Caradog-Rhydderch
20 minutes ago

Are these machines made in Cymru?

