Growing concern over dead end signs at fallen bridge

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

“Growing concerns” have been raised with a council about “dead end” signs that have been erected on either side of a fallen bridge despite talks about a new crossing being built.

Llanerch Bridge near Tremeirchion was swept away five years ago in January 2021 when Storm Christoph caused widespread regional flooding.

Last year plans were scrapped for a replacement bridge, despite the council spending £1.5m of Welsh Government funds designing the new structure.

The decision followed council officers warning cabinet members that drilling into the riverbed could contaminate a water supply to 85,000 homes, potentially making the authority liable for millions of pounds.

But in January this year residents presented a petition, with more than 2,500 signatures, demanding a replacement for the bridge connecting the communities of Tremeirchion, Trefnant, Cwm, and Waen.

The residents argued that a lack of a bridge meant lengthier journeys, costing residents in fuel and damaging businesses.

That led to cabinet member for environment and transport Cllr Barry Mellor confirming he’d met with local councillors Chris Evans and James Elson and reaffirming that both he and the council were open to receiving new proposals for a replacement bridge to see if they were feasible.

Since then, the council has put up “no through route” signs.

Now Tremeirchion councillor Chris Evans has written to Cllr Mellor and the council’s corporate director and head of highways raising concerns about the new signs. The council said the signs were simply to “reflect the current road layout”.

Cllr Evans said: “I am writing to express my growing concern and disappointment regarding the recent installation of ‘dead end’ signage on both sides of the bridge, effectively preventing through access.

“This action appears to have been taken after (Cllr) Barry Mellor indicated that he was awaiting the business case from myself and James (Cllr Elson) for a prefabricated replacement bridge.”

He added: “To see such measures implemented at this stage is extremely disheartening. It highlights what I can only describe as a lack of understanding of the importance and necessity of reinstating this bridge for the communities within both my ward and James’.

“This is particularly troubling given the strength of local feeling, as evidenced by the petition of over 2,000 residents who have clearly voiced their support for maintaining this vital connection.”

Cllr Evans asked the council for clarification on the situation, including “details of the process undertaken by the council when considering the closure of a necessary road, including any required consultations, notices, or assessments”. Cllr Evans said it “was unclear” whether these “steps have been fully and transparently followed”.

Amendments

A Denbighshire County Council spokesman commented: “Following the collapse of the bridge, a number of traffic signs remain on the network directing motorists to Trefnant and Tremeirchion, via the former bridge.

“The existing signage has been reviewed, and the proposed amendments ensure that the signage accurately reflects the current road layout. The works include modifications to the existing signs, along with the installation of ‘No Through Route’ signs on both sides of the former bridge to reflect the current layout. This means a number of temporary signs on the network can then be removed as part of these works.

“Correct signage ensures a safe travelling experience for those using the road network and are put in place to assist motorists navigate the current road network as it stands.”

He added: “It is important to note that these works are not part of any formal stopping up of the road and are being undertaken to reflect the current road layout at this time.”