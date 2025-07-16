Growing crisis at work over climate-related risks – report

A safety group has warned of a growing “crisis” at work with people being exposed to a range of climate-related risks to their health.

Problems include extreme temperatures, poor air quality, increases in vector-borne and infectious diseases, and storm surges, said the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

The issue is particularly severe for certain sectors and groups of workers, including agricultural workers, emergency responders, construction workers and commercial fishermen, it was warned.

Impacts

Ruth Wilkinson, head of policy and public affairs at the IOSH, said: “We see and hear about the real-life stories about the impact that climate change is having on our world and in our communities. But what about the impacts of climate change on the health and safety of people at work?

“Whether these are emergency responders responding to climate events, or to workers undertaking their work indoors or outdoors where they are at climate-related risks. This is a growing crisis that will only get worse if collective action isn’t taken.

“We are calling on governments to factor climate-related risks into their labour and occupational health and safety laws. We want to see more investment, including in research to deepen understanding of the risks to workers and to facilitate adaptations and mitigations to the work-related impacts of climate change.

“Businesses need to ensure they include these risks in their internal processes, ensuring they assess the climate-related risks, and that they take action to mitigate the risks in a proportionate manner. Controls in place should include training and awareness for all workers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

