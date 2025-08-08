Growth in Welsh learners reported at National Centre

More people than ever are learning Welsh with the National Centre for Learning Welsh, according to their most recent data.

According to the Centre, their language learning and acquisition expertise, along with detailed linguistic planning, has enabled it to attract new audiences to the Welsh language, and the Centre’s latest official data, shows 18,330 people completed Learn Welsh courses in 2023–2024.

These figures are the highest number ever recorded and a 45% increase since the Centre took responsibility for the sector in 2016.

The Centre’s Annual Report for the 2024–2025 academic year, launched at the Eisteddfod, highlights how the Centre’s activities have contributed to the growth in the number of people learning and using the Welsh language.

Courses and national strategy

As well as providing around 1,500 Welsh courses for adults in the community and online, the Centre leads a national Learn Welsh strategy that improves access to the language, attracts new audiences and normalises the use of Welsh.

More than 2,000 employers and 30,000 employees have taken part in the Centre’s Work Welsh scheme, which supports people to learn or improve their Welsh in the workplace. Sector-specific projects include partnerships with North Wales Police, Airbus, and the sports sector – including the Football Association of Wales, the Welsh Rugby Union and Wrexham AFC – where tutors provide language training for staff and players.

The Centre leads a national Learn Welsh programme for the Education Workforce. This includes courses at all levels for primary and secondary school staff, programmes for the Childcare, Play and Early Years sector, training for teachers who want to teach through the medium of Welsh, and courses for prospective teachers.

Young People

The Centre has seen a significant increase in the number of young people aged 16-24 learning Welsh, with 2,635 completing its courses in 2023–2024 – a 274% increase since the first data publication of age in 2017–2018. Services for young people include age-specific courses, schemes for Further and Higher Education students, and apprenticeships. The Centre also works in partnership with organisations such as the Urdd and the Duke of Edinburgh Award to increase the opportunities for young people to learn and use the Welsh language.

The Centre also leads confidence-building schemes – in the workplace and in the community – to support individuals who lack confidence or have fallen out of practice using Welsh, helping them reconnect with the language.

The future

In 2027, the Centre’s work will transfer to a new statutory body, the National Institute for Learning Welsh, which is being established as part of the Welsh Language and Education Act. The Institute will play a key role in ensuring lifelong Welsh language learning opportunities and will build on the Centre’s success.

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh said: “The significant increase in the number of learners reflects the strength of our learning model and our ability to plan strategically to support the Welsh Government’s ambition to increase the use of the Welsh language.

“We are extremely proud of all our learners, tutors, support staff and our partners throughout Wales, and are grateful to the Welsh Government for its continued support. The Welsh language belongs to everyone – and as we prepare to transfer our work to the National Institute for Learning Welsh in 2027, we look forward to the next stage of our development as a sector, with a clear focus on ensuring lifelong learning opportunities to support more people of all ages and backgrounds to learn, use and enjoy the Welsh language.”

