GTFM shortlisted for UK community radio station of the year

Nation.Cymru staff

A Valleys radio station is among five finalists for Station of the Year at the 2026 Community Radio Awards.

GTFM, which serves Rhondda Cynon Taf, will find out whether it has won at a ceremony in Birmingham later today.

It is the second time in four years that the station has been shortlisted for the award, following its nomination in 2023.

GTFM began broadcasting in 2002 as Wales’ first licensed community radio station. The volunteer-run station has since expanded its FM and digital coverage across Rhondda Cynon Taf and beyond.

Last year, it received bronze in the Best Live Outside Broadcast category for its week-long bilingual coverage of the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

Chair of trustees Haydn Price said the station’s volunteers and its relationship with local communities were central to its work.

“We’re a relatively small station with big ambitions, supported by a remarkable team of volunteers who give so much of their time because they genuinely believe in what we do,” he said.

“Our strength has always been our close relationship with the communities we serve. We don’t just broadcast to the Valleys — we’re part of the Valleys.”

The awards recognise the work of community radio stations and their volunteers across the UK.

GTFM is also preparing to mark its 25th anniversary in 2027, with plans for special broadcasts, community events and fundraising activities.

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