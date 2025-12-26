Gwent Police monitoring diversion of neighbourhood officers after criticism

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Gwent Police is monitoring when it diverts officers from neighbourhood duties to other calls following criticism in an official inspection report.

The force was subject to an inspection, published in June, which highlighted officers supposed to be addressing lower level crimes and involving communities in crime prevention could be diverted to other duties.

The report stated: “The force often diverts neighbourhood policing officers away from this important work to other duties. Reasons for this include providing support to response policing by attending emergency or priority incidents.

“During our inspection, we learned of many examples of neighbourhood police officers being regularly diverted from their duties, both to emergency incidents and wider duties.”

Tasks highlighted to the inspectors included dealing with reports of illegal possession of XL bully dogs, acting as detention officers in custody suites and even having to collect drugs seized at ports and airports “well outside the force area” though this is understood to only happen on rare ocassions.

The inspectors also highlighted how civilian Police Community Support Officers, PCSOs, told them the force had sent them to “incidents they aren’t trained or equipped to deal with” including road accidents, reports of domestic abuse or of people threatening violence, sometimes with weapons.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said in her report the neighbourhood policing team “should have the space to consistently focus on its core responsibilities, such as problem-solving”.

Gwent Police has said it has been addressing the points raised since before the publication of the report, which overall said the force was improving the service it provides to victims of rape and other serious crime but needs to improve how it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people.

It has also put in place a new operating model based on the police’s functions, rather than an area approach, and a neighbourhood policing plan.

Abstraction levels

Its head of neighbourhoods Chief Superintendent Jason White said: “The visibility of police officers and police community support officers is vital for us and our communities, so maintaining a strong neighbourhood policing presence across Gwent is a key area of focus.”

He said the force keeps a track of what it calls “abstraction levels” when officers are diverted from neighbourhood duties.

“Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs may also be required to take on extra duties in line with their skillsets to support their colleagues. PCs may be diverted to emergency incidents based on operational need and their geographical location in proximity to the reported incident.

“These abstractions, which may divert them from their main roles, are monitored to ensure they meet our operational requirements. All reports have the most suitable resource assigned by the force contact and control department, and as new information arises, the situation may be reassessed to ensure the most appropriate resource is allocated.”

Hotspots

The force, which has received additional funding under the Home Office’s ‘Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee’ said it has carried out increased patrols in “hotspot areas” as part of Operation Lockwood, adding more than 6,000 extra hours solely on foot patrols between April and November , on top of the pre-existing patrols from neighbourhood and response officers.

Chief Supt White said: “We have also launched our Community Action Team in June to work with existing neighbourhood teams, specifically targeting crime trends such as anti-social behaviour and dangerous and illegal use of off-road vehicles. In the first four months, they made 120 arrests and there has been a notable reduction in reports of anti-social behaviour in places like Tredegar and Blackwood.”

He added the force is “duty bound to investigate” offences committed in the area and collecting drugs or weapons is an example of that obligation.

Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said she is “regularly updated” on the progress the force is making towards the recommendations of the inspection report.