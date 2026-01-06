Gwilym Bowen Rhys heads to the Basque country in new S4C series

Folk singer Gwilym Bowen Rhys is back for a new series on S4C, this time visiting the Basque Country where he shared his fascination for the special culture of its communities.

Gwilym says he can’t wait to start another adventure in his latest series, Gwlad y Basg Gwilym Bowen Rhys .

The four-part series began on S4C at 20.00 on 5 January and will be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer with Welsh and English subtitles.

In the last series, Gwilym was in Patagonia to meet members of the communities there where Welsh is heard.

Now, he hopes to discover more about Basque culture as he begins his journey to learn Basque.

As a Welshman who hopes to become a Euskaldun (Basque speaker), where better for Gwilym to start than meeting a resident of the Basque Country who has already learned Welsh.

He visits the San Memes Stadium, home of Atheltico Bilbao – the most famous football club in the Basque Country.

And as he was charmed by the Basque Country throughout his journey, Gwilym charmed its inhabitants with his singing – in Welsh and Basque.

“My music has taken me to many parts of the world, but nowhere has it fascinated me as much as the piece of land known as Euskal Herria, a small corner of northern Spain and southwestern France,” said Gwilym.

“I came here to sing 10 years ago and I have returned several times but I have so much more to learn about its history, its culture, its traditions and its musical world. And I am also starting the journey of learning the language.”

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Children and Learners Involvement Commissioner said: “At the start of a new year, many will set resolutions for the coming year and some may aim to learn a new language.

“Gwilym Bowen Rhys’ trip around the Basque Country is a journey that will be very familiar to many people in Wales who immerse themselves completely in the country’s culture as they learn our language.”

Watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer now.