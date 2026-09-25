Gwobr Dewi Sant: Nominations open for National Award of Wales

Nation Cymru staff

People across Wales are being invited to nominate those who have made an outstanding contribution to Welsh life for the country’s national awards.

Gwobr Dewi Sant: The National Award of Wales, previously known as the St David Awards, has opened for nominations with a new format this year.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth is encouraging nominations for individuals, groups and organisations from across Wales.

Nominations close on 4 December 2026, with recipients recognised at a ceremony at the Senedd on 17 June 2027

There are 11 categories in total. The public can nominate across 10 of these: Business and Innovation, Bravery, Community Champion, Culture, Environment, Public Service, Sport, Volunteering, Young Person, and Children’s Champion.

Children’s Champion is a new category this year, recognising an individual, group or organisation that has made a significant contribution to improving the lives of children in Wales.

The eleventh award, the First Minister’s Special Award, is chosen by the First Minister.

Around 40 Gwobr Dewi Sant: The National Award of Wales, along with the First Minister’s Special Award will be presented at the award ceremony next June.

The First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, said: “I am delighted to launch Gwobr Dewi Sant: The National Award of Wales, this year. Wales is home to extraordinary individuals and organisations making a real difference, and this award will recognise their achievements in a uniquely Welsh way.

“I invite you to make a nomination to recognise that special individual, group or organisation you believe has gone above and beyond in their contribution to their community. They deserve to be recognised.”

The St David Awards launched in 2014 and have honoured over 300 of the most inspirational people in Wales, celebrating bravery, community spirit and excellence across fields ranging from business to sport.

Previous winners of the First Minister’s Special Award include Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones and business owners Henry Engelhardt CBE and Diane Briere de l’Isle Engelhardt OBE.

You can find out more about the awards, the categories, and how to make a nomination at St David Awards | GOV.WALES

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