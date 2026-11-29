Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh gym equipment manufacturer is relaunching its brand with a focus on bespoke kit it says it can design, build and deliver in four to six weeks.

Celtic Iron, which launched in 2020, designs its entire range in south Wales and makes most of it at its Neath workshop. The exceptions are its dumbbells and bumper plates, which are designed in Wales and made elsewhere.

The company supplies commercial gyms, sports teams and people setting up gyms at home. Its Welsh-made range includes freestanding and wall-mounted rigs and racks, squat stands, pull-up bars and barbells.

Custom orders are central to the business. The company’s fabricators build equipment to the measurements in each design, allowing customers to order kit that fits the space they have available, from a garage to a commercial gym floor. Celtic Iron says its turnaround can be shorter than the wait for imported equipment.

Managing director Tom Watson runs the business alongside sales director Gethyn Bugler and commercial director Hayley Watson. He said the relaunch was a chance to draw attention to what the company makes in Wales.

“Being a Welsh brand means everything to us. We’re proud to be relaunching Celtic Iron from right here in Neath, giving us a chance to showcase what we can design and manufacture here in Wales,” he said.

“Supporting Welsh industry and local skills has always been at the heart of what we do, and that isn’t going to change.”

Mr Bugler said building equipment in-house allowed the company to work to each customer’s specifications. Once assembled, the equipment is finished, powder-coated and checked before it is sent out.

“It’s also an opportunity to understand what our customers need and show how our custom manufacturing can help them,” he said.

“Our master fabricators assemble to the measurements on the drawing, and every piece is dressed, powder-coated, and checked by our quality team before it goes out to our customer. That attention to detail is what Celtic Iron is all about.”

The relaunch includes a new website where customers can buy the company’s full range of strength and conditioning equipment. Celtic Iron