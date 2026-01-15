Gym users left without showers for months

Some showers at a south Wales gym have been out of order for around six months, prompting complaints from users and councillors.

Cllr Allan Morris, who represents the Lliswerry ward, said he had received a complaint from a resident regarding the men’s showers at the Newport International Sports Village – which is home to a velodrome, tennis centre, and swimming pool.

In a written question to the council, he said the person who complained “six months ago” had raised the matter “several times since”.

Cllr Mark Spencer, the council’s cabinet member for communities and sport, said the men’s showers at the pool and tennis centre “have been inaccessible for approximately six months”.

“Unfortunately, the source of this failure has been complex to identify and resolve, requiring a number of separate interventions to ensure public safety,” he explained.

Cllr Spencer added: “Newport Live has been working with Newport Norse to bring the showers back into use as soon as possible in the new year.

However, there are alternative showers available within the pool and tennis centre.”

Newport Live and Newport Norse are arms-length organisations set up to run leisure and property services – respectively – for the city council.

The latter organisation was replaced by a new in-house venture, Cyson Cymru, at the beginning of 2026.

Newport Live was contacted for comment on the matter raised by Cllr Morris.