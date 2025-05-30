Hairdressers trained to spot signs of skin cancer

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Hairdressers have been trained to spot signs of skin cancer and a call has been made to reach out to barbers as well.

NHS chiefs have made prevention and early intervention a key approach to tackling cancer rates across Gwent.

Since 2019 there has been a 21 per cent increase in treatments for all cancers across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area and a 79 per cent increase in treatment for skin cancers.

During 2024, the health board and its cancer teams held events to raise awareness of prevention of skin cancers that included educating hair and beauty professionals on how to spot changes in the skin and how to advise clients about seeking an early professional opinion.

Hair and beauty professionals

The events were attended by more than 120 hair and beauty professionals from across the region, including 60 from Coleg Gwent.

Health board independent member Penny Jones urged the board to extend the scheme to barbers and said: “I really feel it’s important as there are so many barbers and young people go to them all the time.”

The board’s chief operating officer Leanne Watkins, who presented its annual cancer report at the board’s May meeting, said contacting barbers would be picked up and described the 120 figure as “still quite modest”.

Skin cancers

According to the health board 86 per cent of skin cancers are avoidable and simple actions such as wearing sunglasses, t-shirts and wide brimmed hats can offer protection, though it advises baseball caps to do not cover the neck or ears.

Other measures include seeking shade and keeping babies and toddlers in the shade at all times while factor 30 plus suncreen and lip balm should also be used.

