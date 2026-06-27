Half marathon to showcase newly completed valley path

Runners are being invited to take part in an inaugural west Wales half marathon this summer, with entries now open for the new event.

Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Tywi Valley Path Half Marathon, set to take place on Sunday 16 August 2026.

Organised by Carmarthenshire County Council’s Actif Sport and Leisure Communities Team, the race offers scenery from across the Tywi Valley, following the recent completion of the Tywi Valley Path.

Beginning at 9am with a staggered start to accommodate participants safely, the race will take runners from the starting line at Ysgol Bro Dinefwr in Ffairfach, along the path to the half-way point just after Llanarthne and back.

Designed to be accessible to runners of all abilities, this fully traffic-free half marathon route offers a unique chance for seasoned runners to race alongside beginners through one of Carmarthenshire’s most beautiful landscapes.

With the help of dedicated volunteers, the event will provide water stations and toilets at points along the course route, as well as children’s activities and family friendly experiences delivered by the Actif Communities Team.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr. Hazel Evans said: “This event is the perfect celebration of the new Tywi Valley Path, and is the first of many new opportunities it will bring to the area.

“By establishing this safe and accessible route through one of the most iconic and beautiful parts of the county, we’re investing in the not only in the health of the local economy, but the health of local people.”

The Tywi Valley Path offers a safe, accessible and scenic corridor for cyclists, walkers, families and visitors, guiding them through some of Carmarthenshire’s most spectacular landscapes.

Following its opening, the path is already proving popular and attracts a growing number of visitors each day, including walking groups such as the Dinefwr Ramblers.

Registration is now open on the Actif website with a general entry price of £30.

Details about registration, as well as more information and FAQs about the race itself can be found here: Actif Tywi Valley Half Marathon .