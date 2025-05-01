Half of Wales’ lung cancer patients diagnosed at stage 4

Cancer Research UK has launched a major lung cancer awareness campaign as figures show 51% of people in Wales are diagnosed at the most advanced stage of the disease.

Stage 4 lung cancer, also known as metastatic lung cancer, means the cancer has spread to other parts of the body and treatment is less likely to be successful.

The bilingual campaign – ‘Spot Lung Cancer Earlier’ aims to encourage people to contact their GP if they have any symptoms. It’s hoped the disease can be found earlier, when it’s more treatable.

Visting the Senedd for the launch of the campaign on Thursday (May 1), Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: ”Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer deaths in Wales and it’s concerning that around half of those with the disease are diagnosed at the most advanced stage.

“Spotting lung cancer earlier can make all the difference, that’s why this campaign is vital – by raising awareness of the signs and symptoms and encouraging people to contact their GP if they are concerned.

“But this is only one part of the puzzle. By voting in favour of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the Senedd can protect younger generations from the harms of smoking, which is the leading cause of lung cancer, and the Welsh Government could help turn the tide on these shocking statistics by rolling out targeted lung cancer screening.”

Symptoms

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer deaths in Wales, responsible for around 1,800 deaths a year.

New analysis by Cancer Research UK also shows almost four in 10 (38%) people in Wales didn’t contact their GP with potential lung cancer symptoms within six months.

Potential symptoms can include an ongoing cough, breathlessness and unexplained weight loss.

The analysis showed around a third of people (35%) in Wales weren’t aware that breathlessness can be a symptom of lung cancer.

Specifically, 14% didn’t think this could be a sign of cancer and 21% didn’t know/were unsure.

Branwen Hywel from Anglesey is backing the campaign after being diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer in 2018.

Fatigue

This means the cancer had spread from the lung into surrounding tissue and lymph nodes.

Her initial symptoms were breathlessness, fatigue and swollen hands and feet.

The 50-year-old non-smoker knew “deep down” that something was seriously wrong after struggling to keep up with her full-time job as a headteacher in London and feeling breathless on walks she had been completing for years.

A CT scan in April 2018 showed abnormalities in Branwen’s lung and further tests revealed she had stage 3b lung cancer.

Branwen said: “I was on holiday in Pembrokeshire when I received a call from the consultant to say my scan results lit up like a Christmas tree due to the tumours in my lung.

“When I was diagnosed, I was shocked and very, very scared. I couldn’t quite believe it was real and that this was my life.

“Luckily, I was diagnosed at stage 3b, meaning surgery was possible.”

Branwen had major surgery to remove half her lung along with 18 chest lymph nodes. She also had three months chemotherapy and 35 sessions of radiotherapy.

Following her diagnosis, she finished work and moved from London to Moelfre – near her hometown of Menai Bridge – with her wife, Julie.

Prejudice

Branwen, a keen rugby fan and Samba drummer, spends her time volunteering as a Cancer Research UK Ambassador and is a keen advocate for lung cancer patients.

She said: “What I’ve found is that people seem to treat those with other cancers differently to those of us with lung cancer. There’s still unfortunately a real prejudice surrounding the disease.”

Branwen is proud to be backing Cancer Research UK’s ‘Spot Lung Cancer Earlier’ campaign in Wales, which is supported by NHS Wales and the Welsh Government.

She said: “I’m incredibly passionate about helping people and spreading the message about early diagnosis.

“I hope people contact their GP with any concerning symptoms as being treated at an early stage is so important. And if you are struggling to be seen, please keep trying.”

Concerns

Each year around 2,500 people in Wales are given the news that they have lung cancer, with most cases being diagnosed in people aged 50 and over.

Earlier diagnosis of lung cancer can lead to more effective treatment options and outcomes for patients.

Almost 6 in 10 people in Wales (55%) will survive their disease for five years or more when diagnosed at the earliest stage.

This number falls to 3% when patients are diagnosed at stage 4.

Cancer Research UK Roadshow nurses will also be visiting Cardiff, Newport and Merthyr Tydfil between 12 and 14 May to support the campaign.

The experienced nurses chat to people about how small changes to daily routines can reduce their cancer risk, encouraging them to know what’s normal for their body and giving them confidence to go to their doctor with any concerns.

For more information visit cruk.org/spotlungcancer

