Half of workers looking for a new job this year, study suggests

Half of workers say they are planning to look for a new job this year, with those linked to artificial intelligence (AI) among the most popular choices, research suggests.

A study by professional network LinkedIn said its research also found that building jobs were set to increase.

The report predicted the most sought after jobs this year would include AI engineers, machine learning researchers, and lecturers.

Construction work will also be popular this year, including building inspectors and safety engineers, said the report.

Other jobs predicted to increase include couriers and air conditioning engineers, the study found.

LinkedIn said its research also indicated that many people felt unprepared for what will happen to the jobs market this year.

Charlotte Davies, of LinkedIn, said: “With AI now a key part of the job hunt and hiring process, it’s no surprise that so many people feel unprepared.

“Leaning on your network and getting comfortable using AI tools will be really key for job seekers who may be feeling left behind.”