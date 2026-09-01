Half of workers plan to look for new job this year – report

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Around half of workers are planning to look for a new job before the end of the year, often because they feel underpaid, new research suggests.

A survey of 1,000 workers found reasons for job hunting included wanting a better work-life balance, career progression or more benefits.

Recruiters Robert Half said its study indicated that almost one in three workers intend to move as they feel underpaid.

Matt Weston, senior managing director at Robert Half, said: “The labour market remains active, but professionals are becoming increasingly selective about the opportunities they pursue.

“While pay remains important, workers are placing greater emphasis on career progression, flexibility, wellbeing and long-term security when considering their next move.

“Professionals want to move forward in their careers, but they also want confidence that a new role will provide the development opportunities, culture and stability they’re looking for.”

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