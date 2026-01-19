Half-price beginners Welsh courses launched for 2026

Dysgu Cymraeg, the main organisation that offers Welsh lessons via ten course providers around the country, has launched a new deal for anyone hoping to pick up the language in 2026.

“New year, new language!” Dysgu Cymraeg wrote on their Facebook page. “Find out more about beginners’ courses, with in-person and online options available.”

Their ‘Entry/Mynediad Level’ Welsh courses are suitable for complete beginners hoping to pick up the language and build their skills from scratch.

The course teaches basic, conversational Welsh on everyday topics such as work, family and friends, and hobbies.

There are two parts to the beginner’s course, with Part 1 usually lasting a year unless learners want to study at a more intensive pace. In this case, Parts 1 and 2 can be completed in just 12 months.

Dysgu Cymraeg also offer different course based on the North and South Wales dialects, depending on where learners will use the language most.

Now with code CYMRAEG26, learners can get the full course for half price at £50. More information about specific locations is available on the Learn Welsh site here.

Dysgu Cymraeg also offers a free online taster course teaching basic words and phrases for those wanting to get started right away, as well as several resources to supplement learning, and community events to use Welsh with other learners and speakers.