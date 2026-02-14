Half-term boost as scenic bus services attract more passengers

Bus passenger numbers have jumped in some of Wales’ most scenic outdoor locations, according to the most recent figures.

The latest figures show that the number of people taking the TrawsCymru T6 bus, which runs between Swansea and Brecon, has increased by 14% compared to the previous year.

TrawsCymru is the Welsh Government-backed long-distance bus network designed to connect communities across the country, particularly rural and coastal areas where rail links are limited.

The routes are operated by Transport for Wales as part of efforts to improve public transport access and reduce car dependency.

A similar picture can also be seen in north Wales, where an increase in the number of bus passengers on the T10, which travels through the Eryri national park, has risen by 11.7% over the same period. The scenic bus route links Bangor, Bethesda, Betws y Coed and Corwen.

The rest of the Transport for Wales operated TrawsCymru fleet, which runs services across Wales, also showed a healthy 8.5% rise in passenger numbers compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the run up to half-term, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, is encouraging people to consider using the bus to see the best that Wales has to offer.

He said: “With our investment in the TrawsCymru fleet – new, modern buses with air-conditioning and USB charging points – it comes as no surprise that more people are choosing to take the bus to get around.

“As half-term approaches, taking the bus to go for a walk along the beach or a trip up a mountain has never been easier. With Wales’ stunning scenery, all you need to do is sit back and enjoy the views stress-free.”