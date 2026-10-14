Halloween activities and autumn events announced for Welsh nature reserves

Nation.Cymru Staff

RSPB reserves across Wales are preparing for a programme of autumn events, with Halloween activities, wildlife walks, live music and starling displays offering visitors the chance to explore the outdoors as the nights draw in.

South Stack, Conwy, Ynys-hir and Newport Wetlands will host a range of nature activities and wildlife encounters, throughout October and beyond, with the RSPB highlighting some of its top picks for visitors looking to make the most of the season.

RSPB South Stack

Twilight Wings and Wildlife Experience [18 October: 4pm – 6pm / 31 October: 3pm – 5pm]

A one-hour session led by an RSPB guide, where visitors will learn how to identify some of the reserve’s most overlooked birds and hear the stories behind the species, followed by a guided walk with refreshments included.

Live Performance: Gwilym Bowen Rhys [23 October: 7pm – 8.30pm]

Back by popular demand, acclaimed folk singer Gwilym Bowen Rhys will return to RSPB South Stack to sing an array of traditional Welsh sea shanties and folk music. Food option and drinks available.

Pumpkin Carving [ 29 October: 10:30am -12:30pm / 30 October: 1pm – 3pm / 31 October: 10am – 2pm]

With a range of templates to choose from and some guidance from the South Stack team, visitors can get creative while they carve pumpkins to take home.

Unloved Birds Guided Walk [25 and 31 October: 10:30am -12pm]

A guided walk on which visitors can discover the opportunists, troublemakers and little brown birds that rarely make it onto greetings cards or wildlife calendars.

Halloween Crafts [26, 27, 28, 30, and 31 October: 10am – 2pm]

RSPB South Stack will host a series of Halloween and autumn-themed craft activities for visitors to get creative.

RSPB Conwy

Messy Puddles [Wednesday 14 and 21 October: 10am – 11am]

Fun and messy nature activities suitable for 2-3 year olds.

Guided Wildlife Walk [Saturday 24 October: 11am – 1pm]

Knowledgeable guides will help visitors discover the wildlife of RSPB Conwy, as they aim to spot 50 bird species in just a few hours.

Conwy Farmers’ Market [Wednesday 28 October: 9am – 1pm]

Shop ethically and support fantastic local produce at Conwy farmers’ market.

Bug Safari [29 October: 11am – 12.30pm]

From the tops of the trees to the depths of the pond, visitors will explore different habitats and take a closer look at the insects that live there.

Halloween Fun Day Friday [Friday 30 October: 11am – 3pm]

Visitors are welcome to dress up in their spookiest costumes for this Halloween-themed event, featuring a pumpkin quiz trail, pond wildlife activities, and crafts for visitors to take home.

Jake Stephen Photography [Saturday 31 October: 10am – 4pm]

Local wildlife and landscape photographer, Jake Stephen, will be visiting The LookOut once again with his collection of images.

RSPB Ynys-hir

Creepy Creatures in Clay [Thursday 29 October: 11am -12:30pm]

Discover the creepy creatures that live at Ynys-hir before creating a creepy creature from clay. Suitable for 8–12-year-olds. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Newport Wetlands

Paint and Sip: Birds and Brushes [Sunday 18 October: 3pm–5pm]

A relaxed autumnal afternoon of painting, nature and a warming drink. Each informal session will feature a new nature-inspired theme, with staff on hand throughout the afternoon to offer friendly tips, ideas and encouragement.

All the materials will be provided and visitors can take their artwork home with them.

Half Term Spooktacular [Wednesday 28 October: 6pm – 9pm]

Discover the reserve after dark on an autumn evening adventure, which includes UV painting activities in the bat cave, a nocturnal nature walk, a pumpkin trail, halloween crafts, and a hot chocolate station.

Newport Wetlands Mini Explorers [19 October / 2, 16, and 30 November / 14 December: 10:30am – 12pm]

An engaging, nature-based experience designed especially for young children aged 2–4 years (with free entry for sibling babies under 1) and their families, which aim to welcome children into the world of nature, featuring a guided nature walk, a themed activity (both indoors and outdoors), an interactive story, and a simple craft.

Lapwings and a World of Waders: Exploring Goldcliff Lagoons [Saturday 31 October: 9:30am – 12pm]

An in-depth guided experience exploring Lapwings and a world of waders at the internationally important Goldcliff Lagoons, at the eastern end of RSPB Newport Wetlands.

Autumn brings increased numbers of waders to the wetlands, including Lapwings, and Goldcliff provides an ideal setting to discover more about them, from the habitats they need to feed and breed, to the conservation work that helps give them a future.

Soup and Starlings: The Murmuration Experience [Throughout November at December at 2pm]

After a serving of locally made soup from and a presentation on murmurations, visitors will head onto the reserve with guides to watch the Starlings, with a chance to see raptors such as Marsh Harriers or Sparrowhawks on the hunt.

Light Up the Lagoons – Newport Wetlands Lantern Parade [Friday 27 November: 5pm – 8pm]

Get into the festive spirit with arts and crafts, decorating lanterns, Rustic Reindeers, Bottle Top Trees, Willow Baubles, and Winter Gnomes, before gathering at the Visitor Centre to set off on the hour-long parade leading up to the lighthouse along the coast and back through past the lagoons, when the landscape will come alive with twinkling lights.

For more information and details on how to book an Autumn event in nature, visit the RSPB’s site here.

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