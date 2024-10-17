Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Hamas’s top leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza, says Israel’s foreign minister

17 Oct 2024 1 minute read
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Photo Anas-Mohammed

Israel’s foreign minister has confirmed that Israeli troops in Gaza have killed Hamas’s top leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war.

Mr Sinwar has topped Israel’s most wanted list since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war just over a year ago, and his killing strikes a powerful blow to the militant group.

There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas of his death.

‘Moral achievement’

Foreign minister Israel Katz called Mr Sinwar’s killing a “military and moral achievement for the Israeli army”.

“The assassination of Sinwar will create the possibility to immediately release the hostages and to bring a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza – without Hamas and without Iranian control,” he said in a statement.

