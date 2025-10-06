Hands off our hospital: 17,000 demand Senedd saves stroke services

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members have scrutinised a 17,000-signature petition calling for action to save stroke services amid fears for the future of frontline hospital care in mid and west Wales.

The petition to save services at Bronglais Hospital was one of three considered by the Senedd’s petitions committee today (October 6), with others raising the alarm over a “crisis” at Glangwili Hospital and the loss of weekend services at Cardigan’s minor injuries unit.

Campaigners urged the Senedd and Welsh Government to intervene immediately to protect the stroke unit at Bronglais Hospital amid plans to downgrade the service.

Under consultation proposals, stroke patients presenting at the Aberystwyth hospital could be transferred to the Prince Philip in Llanelli or Withybush in Haverfordwest.

Hywel Dda health board has argued the changes are necessary to make stroke services more sustainable, with centralisation improving staff recruitment and retention.

‘Fragile’

In a letter, Wales’ health secretary Jeremy Miles told the petitions committee no decision has been taken by the health board about the future of stroke services.

Mr Miles, who is standing down in May, said the Welsh Government sets the strategic direction of NHS Wales but health boards are responsible for planning and delivery.

In his letter, he told Senedd members: “Health boards must provide safe and sustainable services which meet the needs of their population.

“Anyone experiencing stroke or suspected stroke, regardless of where they live, should be seen and treated as quickly as possible in the most appropriate setting which can provide the most effective treatment.”

Cautioning that existing services are fragile, Mr Miles said emerging expert advice suggests the NHS should treat acute stroke care as a specialist service provided regionally.

‘Drawing board’

But Bryony Davies and Lisa Francis, from the Protect Bronglais Services campaign group, expressed concern and disappointment with the health secretary’s response.

The campaign group highlighted “overwhelming” public and political support for retaining the stroke unit, urging the health board to “go back to the drawing board”.

They pointed out that retaining Bronglais, which scores comparatively highly for the quality of its stroke services, was not even among the options in the health board’s consultation.

The pair criticised a lack of evidence and detail on how a downgraded service would work in a rural area with an ageing population and poor transport infrastructure

In a letter to the committee, they wrote: “Successful rehabilitation for stroke patients is largely dependent on the care and motivational support of loved ones. These proposals mean a round trip of 200 miles for many patients and visitors.”

Discussing the petition during today’s (October 6) meeting, the committee agreed to request time for a debate on the matter in the main chamber or Siambr.

‘Untenable’

Senedd members also discussed a petition calling for urgent action to address a “crisis” at Glangwili Hospital following the loss of services at other hospitals in west Wales.

Raising concerns about corridor care, with patients forced to sleep in chairs, petitioner Christine Castle said: “The NHS staff are doing their best but the situation is untenable.”

In a follow-up letter, Ms Castle told the committee people feel terrified as she warned people’s lives are being put at risk by services being withdrawn in rural Wales.

She said one ward manager told her the health board’s strategy was to “buy better chairs”.

The committee considered a third Hywel Dda-related petition: to keep weekend openings at Cardigan minor injuries unit which ended in March as Welsh Government funding dried up.

Mr Miles said the opening hours and management of the minor injuries unit is a matter for the health board which is developing a business case after trialling the seven-day model.

Senedd members agreed to write to the health board, seeking an update on the petitions.