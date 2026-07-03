Harbour regeneration project named Wales’ best planning scheme

The transformation of a working harbour into a year-round visitor destination has been recognised as Wales’ best planning project.

The second phase of the redevelopment of Saundersfoot Harbour in Pembrokeshire has won the Best Project award at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Cymru Awards for Planning Excellence.

Delivered by Saundersfoot Harbour with planning support from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, the scheme was praised by judges as “an exemplar for coastal economic resilience in smaller settlements” and “a very good example of planning enabling place-based regeneration”.

The project has transformed the harbour into a year-round visitor destination while retaining its role as a working fishing and recreational sailing harbour.

Judges also highlighted the way planners addressed issues including conservation, flood risk, accessibility and the coordination of several linked developments within an operational harbour.

Sara Morris, Director of Place and Engagement at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, said: “We are delighted that Phase 2 of the Saundersfoot Harbour Redevelopment Project has been recognised by RTPI Cymru.

“This award is a real testament to the value of good planning in helping places adapt, thrive and deliver lasting benefits for their communities.

“Saundersfoot Harbour is a hugely important location, both locally and strategically, and this project shows how careful planning can support regeneration while respecting the character, heritage and environmental challenges of a coastal setting.”

She also thanked planning officers Andrew Richards and Nicola Gandy, who led the authority’s work on the project.

Ted Sangster, chairman of Saundersfoot Harbour Commission, said: “The successful Phase 2 of the harbour development now provides both an active fishing and recreational sailing harbour and an all-year-round visitor attraction serving an increasingly diverse range of users and has created around 100 new jobs – so far.

“Our work with local businesses and stakeholders has been greatly assisted and supported by the open and consultative partnership with the Park Authority, which is based on the shared aim of sustainable economic delivery and social benefit to our community.”

UK finals

As the Welsh winner, the project will now go forward to the UK finals of the RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence, which take place in December.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority also picked up the Chair’s Award for Dark Skies Guidance for Wales, developed by a cross-Wales working group that included the authority’s Principal Planning Officer (Strategic Policy), Gayle Lister.