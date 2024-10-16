Hard-hitting Welsh TV drama sold to Czech Republic

A Welsh TV production company has sold a hard-hitting programme tackling mental health problems affecting children and their families to the Czech Republic.

Two series of the ground-breaking drama, Bex and BEXtra, which were first shown on S4C have been snapped up by the public service broadcaster, Česká televise, which runs six channels in the East European country.

The show was devised and made by Nia Ceidiog’s award-winning production company, Ceidiog, which specialises in making TV shows for children.

Minority languages

The deal was brokered by UK-based sales house Videoplugger which has a strong track record in selling programmes in minority languages to international broadcasters.

All 16 of the 20-minute episodes feature a standalone story set in a different part of Wales.

In the first series West End actress Rebecca Hayes, from Cardiff, stars in the title role as Bex, a mysterious figure who appears to offer information, help and guidance during tough times.

She shows that youngsters can be seriously disturbed by all kinds of real-life mental health, neurodiversity and wellbeing issues and how talking about them can be a big help.

Panic attacks

Among the issues featured in Bex, aimed at children aged from eight to 11, were the story of a young boy whose sister has died of leukaemia, obsessive compulsive disorder, panic attacks, body dysmorphic disorder, separation anxiety disorder (SAD) and a phobia of vomiting.

In BEXtra, Dewi Wykes, from Ruthin, in Denbighshire, whose television credits include The Sister Boniface Mysteries and Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, plays a new character, Pryderi, a friend of Bex – a cool and empathetic figure who visits each child to provide support, strategies and encouragement.

This second series was aimed at slightly older audience of children aged 11 to 15 and explores issues including neurodiversity and mental health challenges such as ADHD and social anxiety disorder.

It focuses on how these sometimes invisible disabilities and conditions affect not only the individual but also their family and friends, encouraging understanding, communication, and the normalisation of mental health and neurodiversity in everyday life.

Support

In each story the child, with support from either Bex or Pryderi, teaches the adults around them how to better understand their feelings, fostering open conversations about mental health within families.

Nia, who hails from Wrexham and lives in Cardiff, is a former pupil of Ysgol Morgan Llwyd and was brought up in Wrexham, Bwlchgwyn and Coedpoeth.

She is the creative mind behind many popular children’s TV programmes including the BAFTA Cymru winning Dwylo’r Enfys (Rainbow Hands) which introduced the signing language, Makaton, to small children in Welsh for the first time.

Another series, Y Diwrnod Mawr (The Big Day), was five times nominated for prestigious worldwide awards.

She also wrote the original versions in Welsh and English of the popular children’s series, Sam Tȃn (Fireman Sam), which ran from 1987-94.

Meanwhile, Bex was shortlisted for BAFTA Cymru and Royal Television Society awards in 2022.and 2023.

Challenging

Nia said: “The Bex and BEXtra programmes were challenging to make as we were looking at the myriad of difficulties which youngsters face.

“The first series was prepared during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and filming took place the following year when there were still restrictions in force.

“We had psychologists and other experts working with us throughout the making of Bex and BEXtra advising us about the issues portrayed in the programmes.

“The episodes are challenging but realistic and the conditions portrayed are serious but Bex and Pryderi bring hope to the children.

“We’re delighted the two series have been picked up by the Czech broadcaster. The episodes will be dubbed into Czech with subtitles used as well.

“Hopefully the audience in the Czech Republic will enjoy and appreciate the programmes and that they will be of some help for those who are themselves experiencing problems and difficulties in their lives.”

Severe anxiety

In the first series, Nel Williams, now 14, plays the part of football-loving Casi who suffers from severe anxiety which has developed into a phobia of vomiting (Emetophobia).

It’s so bad that there are fears it will be a barrier when she is offered a trial with Liverpool Football Club

Nel, from Caernarfon, a pupil at Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, said: “This was my first time acting on television. I had a lot of fun and learnt that making a programme was a long process.

“I was amazed at how many staff work on these programmes. I felt like a queen because I had a personal chaperone.

“It was a great experience even though there were a lot of lines to learn.

“Another challenge was that I was playing the role of someone who was very good at playing football – and I’ve never played much football because netball is my game.

“I think it’s really important to raise people’s awareness of mental health and give children and young people the opportunity to talk openly about these issues.”

Despite being aimed at children aged eight to twelve years the series were shown at 6.30pm, outside the normal children’s programming time on S4C as it was a time when families normally sit down to watch television.

“We hoped showing the episodes at this time would encourage children and parents to discuss the various issues raised and hopefully spark youngsters to speak openly about their fears and anxieties with their parents,” added Nia.

Ground-breaking

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Commissioner for Children and Learners, said: “Bex and BEXtra are truly ground-breaking in the way they deal with children’s mental health, and have opened the door for family discussion about mental health, which is such an important thing.

“In many ways these themes are universal and I’m delighted that both series have been picked up by Česká televise and I feel sure they will be equally effective in getting these important messages across in a way that is both entertaining and informative.”

Ebba Eriksson, the Creative Director of Videoplugger, said: “This series touches on such an important topic as mental health for kids and teens, it gives hands on advice and will captivate young audiences.

“We are so happy to have worked on getting Bex and BEXtra to a broader audience. Being a mother of teenagers myself I am aware of the challenges with young people’s mental health.”

